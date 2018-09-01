Chipata Trades Students Acquitted for Riotous Behaviour

The Chipata magistrates’ court has acquitted the 15 students from Chipata Trades Training Institute who were implicated in the riot that left property worthy K216 000 damaged.

Magistrate Philip Mpundu acquitted the students this morning saying the prosecution failed to establish a case against the accused.

Magistrate Mpundu said none of the six witnesses called by the state identified the accused persons.

Magistrate Mpundu said the element of identity was very important.

They were charged with one count of riotous injuring buildings contrary to section 82 as read with section 81 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It was alleged that on June 11, 2018 in Chipata, in the Eastern Province of Zambia the accused whilst being riotously assembled together willfully and unlawfully did damage window panes and windscreens to four vehicles.

The students were being represented by senior Legal Aid.