LCC Re-opens Clans Bar in Kabwata

Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said that the inn had been opened after health inspectors had passed it for sanitary conditions.

Lusaka – Friday, 31st August, 2018.

The Lusaka City Council has with immediate effect permitted Clans Inn of Kabwata to re-open for business.

The permission follows a re-inspection conducted by LCC Public Health Inspectors on Thurday, 30th August, 2018.

The operator of the business facility has attended to the defects which were cited for the closure of facility on Monday this week following a complaint from the general public regarding operating under unsanitary conditions and noise pollution.

The re-inspection revealed that both male and female toilets were cleaned, the broken toilet pan in the female toilet was replaced and the defective tap in the male toilet was also replaced.

Other aspects attended to were that all food handlers were taken for medical examination for issuance of food handlers’ certificates.

Further, the latest waste management subscription was availed to the inspectors at the time of re-inspection.

The operator was also fined K5,000.00 for contravening the Public Health Act Cap 295, the Food and Drugs Act Cap 303 and the Local Government (Solid Waste Management), Regulations 2011.

The 12 workers were also fined K54.00 each for obstruction of authorised officers from discharging their duties contrary to section 114(a) of the Local Government Act Cap 281 of the Laws of Zambia.

The 12 workers locked all the doors to the premises up on noticing the arrival of LCC officials.

The Clans Inn has therefore been permitted to resume operations with a strong warning necessary steps be taken to avoid nuisances such as noise pollution.

LCC wishes to warn other business houses disregarding the law in their operations that they risk being closed down.

