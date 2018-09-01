Mangango MP Laid to Rest

The opposition UPND Mangnago Member of Parliament Bruce Mwene who died in a road traffic accident has been laid to rest.

Mwene was laid to rest in Kaoma with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema leading hundreds of mourners that included leaders across the political divide.

BELOW IS WHAT HICHILEMA POSTED:

We laid to rest our Mangango area Member of Parliament, Honourable Bruce Naluwa Mwene in his homeland, Western, Zambia.

Mwene was full of energy as a young community and national leader who left his teaching profession to be a politician.

Losing a young Parliamentarian is not only painful but saddening especially that a young family remains behind. A family that looked up to him for both moral and physical support.

Mwene died while on national duty; in this case a local government by-election in Shikombwe ward of Mangango constituency caused by a mere and unnecessary resignation of our councillor who has joined his party of choice.

This unfortunate and untimely death is as a result of this by-election but we would like to encourage everyone out there that leadership is service to the community and not oneself and therefore, we must remain strong serving the people and not allow to be bought through pieces of silver.

Honourable Mwene is gone, but his works will speak volumes and ours is to support the family in this trying moment.

To the Nation; In no uncertain terms, we have conflict that needs our urgent attention which is ethnic fights going on in our country.

No one chose to be born a Mbunda, Nkoya, Lozi, Kachokwe, Bisa, Lunda, Luvale, Kaonde, Nsenga, Chewa, Ngoni, Lenje, Bemba, Illa, Tonga or Sala among our over 73 tribes, so stop the evil tribal divisions!.

It is God’s creation and anyone who challenges such a creation, does that against God, Almighty.

Therefore, let’s live as one and focus our minds on developing our country for the greater good.

Mwene, did his part and let’s continue from where he has left to be with the Lord and may his soul rest in peace and may God give the Mwene family strength once more.

May God Bless our Country.

HH.