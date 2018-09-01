Pres. Lungu Jets in China

Friday, 31 August, 2018

Benjin, China

President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Beijing China ahead of the Forum on China and Africa Cooperation – FOCAC- which begins next week.

President Lungu was received by Chinese People’s Political Council Consultative Conference Deputy Secretary General Zong Peng.

While in China President Lungu is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President XiJinping and Chinese prime minister LI Keqiang.

The President will then on Monday join other African leaders at the Forum on China Africa Corporation summit FOCAC in Beijing.

The head of state is also expected to attend the China Zambia business forum before visiting Jiangxi Province where he is going to witness the twinning of that province with Zambia’s Muchinga Province.