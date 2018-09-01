Zambia Sprinter Mupopo Gets 4-Year Ban for Doping

Zambian top female athlete Kabange Mupopo has been handed a four year ban by the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) for failing a doping test.

According to the latest report by the Athletics Integrity Unit, Mupopo. Mupopo would only be back on the track in 2021.

The 2015 All Africa Games gold medallist has also been notable for her football exploits where she featured for the Zambia Women National team.

Mupopo has suffered some of the Caster Semenya like stigma of high testosterone levels.