Banned Bwalya Visits Chipolopolo Camp

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya may have tested the limits of his ban when he made an impromptu visit to the Chipolopolo training ground at the Barca Academy.
Bwalya was on 10th August 2018 handed a two-year ban from all football related activities.
Images of the 1988 African Footballer of the Year has set social media abuzz with commentators divided over the implications of that visit.
Bwalya was in the company of FAZ Executive Committee member Lee Kawanu.
“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Kalusha Bwalya, member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), for two years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level,” said Fifa in a statement.
“The investigation against Mr Bwalya was opened on 28 February 2017, and focused principally on benefits that Mr Bwalya had received from Mr Bin Hammam.
“The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Bwalya guilty of having violated art. 16 (Confidentiality) and art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. A fine in the amount of CHF 100,000 was also imposed on Mr Bwalya.
