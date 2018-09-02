Eastern Province Records Three Suicide Cases

THREE people have hanged themselves in Eastern Province.

Two of those that committed suicide are from Chipata while the third one is from Petauke district.

Eastern Province deputy police commissioner Sharon Zulu said Moses Kapasa 40 who used to stay in Umodzi compound committed suicide on Friday by hanging himself on a mango tree using a rope.

She said Kapasa was working for Zambia Railways in Chipata.

Zulu said Kapasa left his working place at 6:20 hours on Friday to unknown destination but was found hanging on a mango tree within a short period of his disappearance.

She said police have instituted investigations into the matter.

Zulu also said Reuben Phiri of senior chief Kalindawalo’s area in Petauke district hanged himself on Friday.

She said preliminary investigations reveal that Phiri had been attempting to commit suicide on several occasions and that he had been aggressive to his wife.

Zulu said Phiri separated with his wife in July.

She said Phiri was found hanging in his house by his daughter.

Meawhile a 90 -year old man of Chipata’s Msekera area hanged himself on Saturday morning.