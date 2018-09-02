Pres. Lungu Confers with Xi Jinping

President conferred with Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Head of State posting a note to his followers on Facebook.
We held a very progressive meeting with His Excellency President Xi Jinping of #China and his delegation.
During the bilateral talks, I assured President Xi Jinping of #Zambia’s commitment to working with China to foster development thereby strengthening Zambia’s economy through trade, commerce and international relations.
I thank you.
Bluno marss the moonshine jungle
With full of corruption leaders in zambia tuleya kwiisa? kaaya.
Leonard
Thanks Chinese are just good in contractions and technology let them continue in these to areas