Pres. Lungu Confers with Xi Jinping

President conferred with Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Head of State posting a note to his followers on Facebook.

FULL POSTING:

We held a very progressive meeting with His Excellency President Xi Jinping of #China and his delegation.

During the bilateral talks, I assured President Xi Jinping of #Zambia’s commitment to working with China to foster development thereby strengthening Zambia’s economy through trade, commerce and international relations.

I thank you.