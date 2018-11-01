Cagliari Sign 16-Year Old Zambian Midfielder

Sixteen year old Zambian midfielder Abel Kanyamuna has been snapped up by top Italian side Cagliari.

Kanyamuna who has an under-17 cap for Zambia having played against Sudan in 2016 in a U-17 Africa Cup qualifier has been on the radar of Italian top sides as a prospective talent.

He is on scholarship in Italy thanks to his academic excellence.

Kanyamuna could his make his debut for this weekend with the under-18 that plays Bologna.

He was born on 17th June 2002.

(Source: FAZ Media)