Sport

Cagliari Sign 16-Year Old Zambian Midfielder

|

Sixteen year old Zambian midfielder Abel Kanyamuna has been snapped up by top Italian side Cagliari.

Kanyamuna who has an under-17 cap for Zambia having played against Sudan in 2016 in a U-17 Africa Cup qualifier has been on the radar of Italian top sides as a prospective talent.

He is on scholarship in Italy thanks to his academic excellence.

Kanyamuna could his make his debut for this weekend with the under-18 that plays Bologna.

He was born on 17th June 2002.

(Source: FAZ Media)

20 Comments

  1. Sylvia

    Congrats bro…… May de gud Lord continue granting u gud health in ur career.

    Reply

  2. Anthony chitefu

    GOD BLESS U MWANA

    Reply

  3. Emmanuel Mj Chishimba

    Definitely one for the future.. Congrats and make us proud…

    Reply

  4. Eliado

    My successor, may Jehovah strengthen your bones and marrow

    Reply

  5. martin chiyesu

    Work hard,never hesitate when called for National duty,maintain higher level of discipline & thank God you are lucky wish you de best.

    Reply

  6. Shekka yot-k

    Congratulation…bro,may Lord continue guide you n make us proud long stay budy

    Reply

  7. Evans c h i s u l o

    Congrats. My. Brother, don’t. 4get that. God. Loves. You. Pray. And ask. 4 his. Guidance. And. Protection, not. Kukula. Chimutu. You’re. Still. Very. Young. All. The. Best son,

    Reply

  8. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master

    Oh yes, unbelievable 16 ys.Thank God mwana for the opportunity, look some of them are above 16 and they are not yet joining some higher clubs, descpline is the mager thing to follow mudaala.Thax

    Reply

  9. kay kangwa seth

    well done brother,congrats.

    Reply

  10. Ik

    Congrats.countue working hard God will bless.

    Reply

  11. Frankie

    Go well

    Reply

  12. Dman

    Ebantu aba not Abena charli Musonda

    Reply

  13. Baldwin Zulu

    Chipolopolo exported

    Reply

  14. Abena kafue

    Bola ne sukulu. Good boy. We all wish to have such kids with excellence.

    Reply

  15. GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE

    Congrats mfana!Manje za school uzakwanisa bwanji

    Reply

  16. Ambassador Mosmuk

    Congrts

    Reply

  17. kabwe emmanuel

    Congrat and u are welcome bro

    Reply

  18. Favourity

    Congratulations bro

    Reply

  19. Richards sichalwe

    Congrats bro that’s the first door for success

    Reply

