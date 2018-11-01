Editor’s Choice: Kalumbia Resident Blows Traffic Officers Offside

Kalumbila police have become the worst in terms of roadblocks. The Traffic officers in this town are taking law in their own hands. The District Commissioner is sleeping and the Officer in Charge is very weak. People have taken complaints to their offices on the mistreatment and the mounting of the illegal roadblocks that are done mostly on month ends. These guys are making roadblocks even in the mine roads causing unnecessary congestion.

This has given an opportunity for foreigners to comment on how bad our country has reached in terms of corruption. It seems that it is now business for traffic officers to mount roadblocks as it has become the source of tapping money from poor Zambians into their pockets and not in the government treasury. These are the issues government need to look into.

These police officers are working so hard to tarnish the image of Zambia. They have declared a road block at a roundabout. It’s done daily for 4hrs.This is an urgent issue which needs to be looked into.The District Commissioner Robinson Kalota and officer in charge Mwea were notified but they can’t act. We need ATTENTION!!!