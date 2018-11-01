Kamanga Wants Electricity Tariffs Hiked

North Western Energy Corporation Managing Director Andrew Kananga has called for a review to electricity tariffs now that there is stability in the energy sector.

Speaking during a Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Organized media workshop in Kitwe, Kananga said transmission of power is being done at a huge cost and current tariffs are quite low.

Kamanga who is Football Association of Zambia President said there is need for stakeholder engagements to look at the current electricity tariffs.

He added that Zambian owned independent power firms need support to supplement the efforts of ZESCO in the supply of electricity to both the mines and domestic users.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Managing Director Owen Silavwe said the company plans to expand its operations to other countries in the SADC region.

Silavwe says has since appealed for favourable policies in the SADC region to allow for investment from other energy sector players in the provision of electricity.