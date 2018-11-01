Lufwanyama District Education Officer Murdered in Suspicious Circumstances

Lufwanyama District Education Standards Officer Kendrick Safeli has allegedly been murdered in unclear circumstances.

Safeli, 44, of Lufwanyama District who is also in charge of General Inspections and Examinations was found hanged to a small tree.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has confirmed that the deceased was found hanged in what appeared to have been staged.

Katanga said preliminary investigations showed that the deceased was murdered in suspicious circumstances and then hanged to a small tree.

She said investigations have been instituted to ascertain circumstances in which the deceased was murdered.

Meanwhile, a 46 year old teacher of Twalubuka Secondary School in Chambeshi sustained serious burns after a fire broke out in the Laboratory where he was preparing chemicals for science examination practices.

Katanga said Charles Chisanga, 46, Head of department for Science at Twalubuka Secondary School was burnt as he was preparing

chemicals for learners in readiness for science practices around 09 hours.

She said the victim was rushed to Chambeshi Hospital where he is currently admitted.