NDC Hails Govt for Kankasa State Funeral

For Immediate Release.

We Mourn Mama Kankasa.

Kitwe. Thursday. 101.11.2018.

The National Democratic Congress NDC joins the rest of the country in mourning freedom fighter Mama Kankasa.

Mama Kankasa has gone down in the annals of history as a true patriot.

We thank Government for according our dear mother a state funeral.

Indeed she deserves such respect and honour.

Her contribution to Zambia’s independence struggle is something that we shall never forget.

Mama Kankasa sacrificed her youth and her entire precious life for the sake of mother Zambia.

She put National interests first above self.

We urge young persons to emulate the patriotism exhibited by our fallen heroine.

Young persons should speak out and stand up for their country.

We pray that the family of Mama Kankasa finds solace and strength in the hands of the almighty God.

Issued by: Mwenya Musenge. Secretary General NDC.