Police Arrest 16 in Exam Leakage Scandal

Police have arrested 16 people in connection with the leaked grade 7,9 and 12 examination papers.
The 16 are from Lusaka, Copperbelt and Southern Provinces.
The leaked papers led to the suspension of exams which resumed yesterday.
Below is a police statement;
LUSAKA, 1ST NOVEMBER, 2018 –Police in Lusaka, Copperbelt and Southern Provinces have so far arrested a total of 16 people in connection with the leaked 2018 grade 7, 9 and 12 examination papers. Among those arrested are teachers and pupils.
In Lusaka Province, Police have arrested five people identified as Ishmael Manda aged 25 of John Leing Compound also a teacher at Islamic Orphanage Secondary School in Makeni who was found with copies of grade nine (9) Mathematics, English, Religious Education, Art and Design and Business Science Examination papers on his mobile phone, Christopher Sampa aged 43 who is Director at CS Christian Private School in Chipata Compound in Lusaka, Alphate Kabamba aged 29, a businessman of Kabanana Compound who was found with hard copies of Art and Design, Religious Education and Social Studies, Alphonso Milambo aged 40, a teacher at Ellensdale Primary School and Angela Mumba Mulenga who was in charge of the strong room at Ellensdale School in Ngwerere.
Further investigations at Ellensdale Strong room revealed that Examination papers for Art and Design, Religious Education and Social Studies were tempered with.
Investigations conducted on the Copperbelt led to the arrest of three people identified as Humphrey Kamfwa Tembo aged 33 who was found with grade nine Mathematics paper 1 and 2, Collins Solochi aged 25 who was found with Social studies Paper 1 and 2 and a paper for Business Studies and also Andrew Banda aged 22 who was found in possession of English paper 2 for grade 12 and a hard copy of answers for Mathematics paper.
In Mazabuka of Southern Province, Police arrested Given Kanyeleti aged 24 of Nakambala Compound who was found photocopying a handwritten leaked Science paper 2 for grade 9. Further investigations led to the arrest of a grade nine pupil of Ndeke School aged 18 of Nakambala Compound.
Others arrested in Mazabuka are two grade nine (9) pupils at Maneila Open Community School who were found with grade nine (9) Computer Studies paper 1 and 2, Integrated Science Practical and both paper 1 and 2, English Language papers paper 1 and 2 for grade nine and Social Studies Examination papers.
The suspects have been charged with unauthorized possession of Examination paper or Information.
Investigations conducted in Mazabuka further revealed that Examination paper packs at Namaila Primary School had been tempered with and copies of Mathematics paper two (2), Social studies and Chitonga were missing. Four teachers namely Augustine Musenga aged 46 who is a Head Teacher at Namaila Primary School, Hedson Machila aged 42, Simon Sikombe aged 40 and Oliver Hauma aged 42 all teachers at the above mentioned school were arrested and investigations in the matter have continued.
Police have continued with investigations and members of the public will be updated on any new development.
ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO
ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
Vesper
Let the police work,nabachilamo nefishili fakukwatilamo ulupiya
Congrats ZP plz carry on
EDUCATION DECAYING
Hahah hi five to the popo
Z/P on leakages you are very much serious,What about “CORRUPTION”?
Let us try to produce quality education pliz
Zambia has lost value in education sector both at primary, secondary and university, imagine teachers are backbone of leakages, why can’t we go back to Cambridge Examinations?
you pupils just study had you will make it. y believing in the so called leakage?.
U are destroying the future of the young ones u teachers!
Good for nothing teachers
Education has gone to dogs in Zambia. We need to be serious otherwise, Zambians will have no space for scholarship abroad.
it’s to bad bakafundisha!
Sorry
The business of leakage started with E C Z themselves… and this government teachers are hopeless.. they don’t want to teach accordingly, full of home work,,
We need quality education in Zambia.there pipo abapasa ifituntulu nencito balebacinga kubama leakages congratulate zp
Yes
Jesus!
Most of these people are even about to die, they above 35.
Come on people, we dodnt want to have fake leaders in office again. Look at the next generation?
They need more educated people to look after them.
Please don’t spoil the next generation for money, you gonna die one day and leave you fake money to selfish and lazy people.
Loose nothing, be patriotic
Job Wall done offices
OK
PZ ZILINYONGENE
Problem started with ECZ members
May Justice prevail, coz they are not contributing to legitimate practice itx a shem.
Feeling pitty for my sister at they are going to deduct 20 marks in each paper….
I hope will haer more about this issue
Dats y schools of nowadays ar totally difference from those days wen we were at sch
It’s bad that teachers are also involved in this scandal. Teachers our role it’s to teach not to CHEAT please why did you Suer during deployment?
Mubalongefye
Nothing good with teachers. Ndalama zichepa nangu no dyera or satana kaoena chiphuphu?
Please, u Zambians people have decide to use leakages because of corruption. Let’s work together to make sure the one Zambia one nation.
Kubalekafye kaili fwebalya ama six yekayeka
Your don’t pick us in colleges and university bazeries
Are offered to rich people now,
we usually see you police men’s correcting money from
People with tracks mwalyakana nenshita ati from 10 to12hr its bwana
Chite 12to14 bwaana cite
Stealing is stating from high offices
This woman is working hard oooh
The gvt is not so stupid to give three years chance 4 grade 12;2years chance 4 grade 9 and unlimited chance for grade7.Then should U use a shortcut, mind u we don’t have a shortcut in Education, bamakangalas law should be exercised on U.
Be strict like that don’t think of giving up. Thus why corruption is everywhere, Nothing in Zm has remains with no corruption. Cause gorvement was too reluctant! No work hard now let the wise one succeed
Police it’s food that you are doing tour job………..make sure that mwakolopa Bose