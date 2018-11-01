Pres. Lungu Receives Body of Mama Kankasa

President Edgar Lungu was on hand to receive the body Mama Chibesa Kankasa at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.
He also received the family led by Dr. Tukiya Kankasa Mabula.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba travelled with the family.
President Edgar Lungu has declared Saturday as the Day of National Mourning for the fallen freedom fighter.
TOP G
Thanks gogo for bringing us independence…
Alex
Condolences our fallen hero,you faught a good fight and you ran a good race,M.Y.S.R.I.P.
Ambassador Mosmuk
You fought for us Mama Kankasa.its time for you to R.I.P
Chansa chansa
Mutushe muchibote mama ,lesa alemupokelela pamilimo mwabombela ichalo,umupashi utushe muchibote
sink's
RIP
Hotness
Go well Mama.
David Ashley Juste Kalala
May your soul rest in internal peace.
Bs
R E ST IN PEACE MAYO, “
Jeff colby@ g.com
May your soul rest in internal peace.
King cool
These are the heroes we want in the country,,, even if they are gone,,we praise them. Not ka loser ,,,who wants to be called a hero, a hero for what?? Mama Chibesa kankansa we salute you for the job well done… very few woman are brave enough like you,,mama rest in eternal peace,, you shall be remembered from now and forever.
martin minina
We always remember you
emmanuel kabwe
you foult for our independent and we are now free if i can resalect u but i couldn’t u are the heroe among heroes may your soul rest in peace
Frank kausha
big thank to u,may yo soul last in piece mama.
Raphael zulu
My beloved zambian President Edgar Lungu
God bless your leadership
dinas chanda
farewell grandma…cherishing our beautiful memories…til we mee again
Edward Tembo
Mama rest in Peace.
Davison peter phiri
It’s so painful to lose you mama.its a Christian nation, a piece full country and a love country because of you. Your name has been written in the book of heaven life. You have gone with your wiseness.God welcome you in paradise.
hanene
My condolences. How do you write such information and claim that Zambia is a Christian nation. Your writing is as if the dead now something yet they can not see nor hear you.
J. Kkayoo
My presido there receiving the corpse of the demise mama kankasa …
mutule
Bambi katwishi ngabafwa legacy bakasha nga te Evidence fye
wapyabaisa
R.I.P Mama,we r free typin bcoz of u…..the battle u fought is mile stone to us..
Favourity
Rest in peace
Lenshina's followers descents orphans in Mokambo Congo DR
Lekeni ubufi ba freedom fighter ba kwisa she is one of the UNIP criminals complice like Kaunda who murdered many innoncent Zambians among the woman of God and God’servant prophetess Lenshina Mulenga and her Lumpa church followers our brothers and sisters for them to get power in Zambia and forced our grand parents into exile in Mokambo Congo DR let her go to hell to be judged by SATAN she is not à true Zambian Heroine and freedom fighter but a murderer the true Heroine and freedom fighter is Mama prophetess Lenshina Mulenga may her Soul rest in peace we the grand children still mourning and remembering what she was fighting for the true freedom,justice and non violence politics against humanity commited by the UNIP criminals and KK
hanene
The Lenshina Mulenga issue has a history not tdld to many Zambians.I stayed in Kapirimposhi among the Swaka and a minority Lalas according to the area. Information that I got from that area made me to appreciate certain decisions that were excited. Madam Lenshina Mulenga as any preacher made it clear that Jesus is coming very soon. People were encouraged to lead an organized life. They were told to prepare to go to heaven. People were told to drink their urine and climb trees in a move to fly to heaven. The end result for working against nature was death and injuries. The ultimate arrest and her imprisonment at Livingston correctional camp to me was a worth cause.Our brothers and sisters who fled Zambia due to this persecution should have been made to return home. It really pained me for this singer to be deported. You do not have any freed in a foreign land
Kk had his own flows but for how long are we going to dwell on his mistakes? Let’s move on.
Abene aka nyoko pizo
Too bad our freedom fighter may so rest in peace
Kapwepwe
Dont anoy me she’s nevr bin a heroin but a wich!Te apa watu konka!walemona kwati tawakafwe!
More Max Thunders
Rest in peace and we wish well to your family. May God be with you and your family.
Jacques
R. I. P Mama kankasa
Elvis Njamba
you faught a good fight you ran you race M.H.S.R.I.P
Elvis Njamba
you faught a good fight you ran you race M.H.S.R.I.P Mama kankasa
Keketso
May her soul rest in peace, it’s so painful to lose a mother like u.