Pres. Lungu Receives Body of Mama Kankasa

President Edgar Lungu was on hand to receive the body Mama Chibesa Kankasa at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

He also received the family led by Dr. Tukiya Kankasa Mabula.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba travelled with the family.

President Edgar Lungu has declared Saturday as the Day of National Mourning for the fallen freedom fighter.