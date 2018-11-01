Pres. Lungu Receives Body of Mama Kankasa

  1. Home
President Edgar Lungu was on hand to receive the body Mama Chibesa Kankasa at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

He also received the family led by Dr. Tukiya Kankasa Mabula.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba travelled with the family.

President Edgar Lungu has declared Saturday as the Day of National Mourning for the fallen freedom fighter.

31 Comments

  1. TOP G

    Thanks gogo for bringing us independence…

    Reply

  2. Alex

    Condolences our fallen hero,you faught a good fight and you ran a good race,M.Y.S.R.I.P.

    Reply

  3. Ambassador Mosmuk

    You fought for us Mama Kankasa.its time for you to R.I.P

    Reply

  4. Chansa chansa

    Mutushe muchibote mama ,lesa alemupokelela pamilimo mwabombela ichalo,umupashi utushe muchibote

    Reply

  5. sink's

    RIP

    Reply

  6. Hotness

    Go well Mama.

    Reply

  7. David Ashley Juste Kalala

    May your soul rest in internal peace.

    Reply

  8. Bs

    R E ST IN PEACE MAYO, “

    Reply

  9. Jeff colby@ g.com

    May your soul rest in internal peace.

    Reply

  10. King cool

    These are the heroes we want in the country,,, even if they are gone,,we praise them. Not ka loser ,,,who wants to be called a hero, a hero for what?? Mama Chibesa kankansa we salute you for the job well done… very few woman are brave enough like you,,mama rest in eternal peace,, you shall be remembered from now and forever.

    Reply

  11. martin minina

    We always remember you

    Reply

  12. emmanuel kabwe

    you foult for our independent and we are now free if i can resalect u but i couldn’t u are the heroe among heroes may your soul rest in peace

    Reply

  13. Frank kausha

    big thank to u,may yo soul last in piece mama.

    Reply

  14. Raphael zulu

    My beloved zambian President Edgar Lungu
    God bless your leadership

    Reply

  15. dinas chanda

    farewell grandma…cherishing our beautiful memories…til we mee again

    Reply

  16. Edward Tembo

    Mama rest in Peace.

    Reply

  17. Davison peter phiri

    It’s so painful to lose you mama.its a Christian nation, a piece full country and a love country because of you. Your name has been written in the book of heaven life. You have gone with your wiseness.God welcome you in paradise.

    Reply

    • hanene

      My condolences. How do you write such information and claim that Zambia is a Christian nation. Your writing is as if the dead now something yet they can not see nor hear you.

      Reply

  18. J. Kkayoo

    My presido there receiving the corpse of the demise mama kankasa …

    Reply

  19. mutule

    Bambi katwishi ngabafwa legacy bakasha nga te Evidence fye

    Reply

  20. wapyabaisa

    R.I.P Mama,we r free typin bcoz of u…..the battle u fought is mile stone to us..

    Reply

  21. Favourity

    Rest in peace

    Reply

  22. Lenshina's followers descents orphans in Mokambo Congo DR

    Lekeni ubufi ba freedom fighter ba kwisa she is one of the UNIP criminals complice like Kaunda who murdered many innoncent Zambians among the woman of God and God’servant prophetess Lenshina Mulenga and her Lumpa church followers our brothers and sisters for them to get power in Zambia and forced our grand parents into exile in Mokambo Congo DR let her go to hell to be judged by SATAN she is not à true Zambian Heroine and freedom fighter but a murderer the true Heroine and freedom fighter is Mama prophetess Lenshina Mulenga may her Soul rest in peace we the grand children still mourning and remembering what she was fighting for the true freedom,justice and non violence politics against humanity commited by the UNIP criminals and KK

    Reply

    • hanene

      The Lenshina Mulenga issue has a history not tdld to many Zambians.I stayed in Kapirimposhi among the Swaka and a minority Lalas according to the area. Information that I got from that area made me to appreciate certain decisions that were excited. Madam Lenshina Mulenga as any preacher made it clear that Jesus is coming very soon. People were encouraged to lead an organized life. They were told to prepare to go to heaven. People were told to drink their urine and climb trees in a move to fly to heaven. The end result for working against nature was death and injuries. The ultimate arrest and her imprisonment at Livingston correctional camp to me was a worth cause.Our brothers and sisters who fled Zambia due to this persecution should have been made to return home. It really pained me for this singer to be deported. You do not have any freed in a foreign land
      Kk had his own flows but for how long are we going to dwell on his mistakes? Let’s move on.

      Reply

  23. Abene aka nyoko pizo

    Too bad our freedom fighter may so rest in peace

    Reply

  24. Kapwepwe

    Dont anoy me she’s nevr bin a heroin but a wich!Te apa watu konka!walemona kwati tawakafwe!

    Reply

  25. More Max Thunders

    Rest in peace and we wish well to your family. May God be with you and your family.

    Reply

  26. Jacques

    R. I. P Mama kankasa

    Reply

  27. Elvis Njamba

    you faught a good fight you ran you race M.H.S.R.I.P

    Reply

  28. Elvis Njamba

    you faught a good fight you ran you race M.H.S.R.I.P Mama kankasa

    Reply

  29. Keketso

    May her soul rest in peace, it’s so painful to lose a mother like u.

    Reply

