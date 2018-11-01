Zambian Student in India Killed in Hit and Run Incident

A Zambian Student has died while another is in a critical condition after a road traffic accident in India.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga says the Mission has received the information with deep sorrow over the demise of a Zambian national, Peter Mwamba, a 3rd year Civil Engineering Student, in a tragic road traffic accident.
The High Commissioner says the deceased was in the company of his colleague, Dennis Musukwa, a 3rd year Pharmacy Student, who is in a critical condition.
Kapijimpanga says the two students are all from Parul University in Vadodara , Gujarat State, India.
She says the accident occurred around 19:00 hours Indian time (15:30 hours Zambian time) on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.
The High Commissioner says information shows that the students were hit by a truck in a hit -and -run tragedy as they were on a motorcycle.
Kapijimpanga says a good Samaritan by the name of Ishy took the accident victims to the hospital.
She says the Mission has dispatched an officer to get more information in Gujarat State, about OneThousand Kilometres away from the Indian capital New Delhi, and help in anyway necessary.
Kapijimpanga says the Zambian Mission in New Delhi and the students populace in India are deeply saddened by the untimely accident and has since urged the families to remain strong in the trying moment of difficulty as the students were promising.
BWALYA'$
MHSRIP
Chansa chansa
Too bad for the family.MHSRIP
Ambassador Mosmuk
Why people dying like flies?
kabwe emmanuel
may the Lord be with u to him who had died may his soul rest in peace and to may the power of Jesus christ let him be illed in Jesus nameamen
martin minina
Condolences
Elijah Atanasi
Too bad my condolences
Taliban
We have lost an engineer.my condolences
Man Lubi
To much road traffic accident my condolences let us put everything in the hand of Almighty God🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Man Lubi
my condolences let us put everything in the hand of Almighty God🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Abene aka nyoko pizo
Rip
Richards sichalwe
To bad,may your soul rest in peace
Richards sichalwe
Let your spirit rest in peace
BENSARAH BENEDICT
Amasa gana please set us free….. M. H. R. I. P
Michelo Edson
Let our beloved brother R.I.P