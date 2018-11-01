  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Zambian Student in India Killed in Hit and Run Incident
Headlines

Zambian Student in India Killed in Hit and Run Incident

|

A Zambian Student has died while another is in a critical condition after a road traffic accident in India.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga says the Mission has received the information with deep sorrow over the demise of a Zambian national, Peter Mwamba, a 3rd year Civil Engineering Student, in a tragic road traffic accident.

The High Commissioner says the deceased was in the company of his colleague, Dennis Musukwa, a 3rd year Pharmacy Student, who is in a critical condition.

Kapijimpanga says the two students are all from Parul University in Vadodara , Gujarat State, India.

She says the accident occurred around 19:00 hours Indian time (15:30 hours Zambian time) on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

The High Commissioner says information shows that the students were hit by a truck in a hit -and -run tragedy as they were on a motorcycle.

Kapijimpanga says a good Samaritan by the name of Ishy took the accident victims to the hospital.

She says the Mission has dispatched an officer to get more information in Gujarat State, about OneThousand Kilometres away from the Indian capital New Delhi, and help in anyway necessary.

Kapijimpanga says the Zambian Mission in New Delhi and the students populace in India are deeply saddened by the untimely accident and has since urged the families to remain strong in the trying moment of difficulty as the students were promising.

 

14 Comments

  1. BWALYA'$

    MHSRIP

    Reply

  2. Chansa chansa

    Too bad for the family.MHSRIP

    Reply

  3. Ambassador Mosmuk

    Why people dying like flies?

    Reply

  4. kabwe emmanuel

    may the Lord be with u to him who had died may his soul rest in peace and to may the power of Jesus christ let him be illed in Jesus nameamen

    Reply

  5. martin minina

    Condolences

    Reply

  6. Elijah Atanasi

    Too bad my condolences

    Reply

  7. Taliban

    We have lost an engineer.my condolences

    Reply

  8. Man Lubi

    To much road traffic accident my condolences let us put everything in the hand of Almighty God🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

    Reply

  9. Man Lubi

    my condolences let us put everything in the hand of Almighty God🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

    Reply

  10. Abene aka nyoko pizo

    Rip

    Reply

  11. Richards sichalwe

    To bad,may your soul rest in peace

    Reply

  12. Richards sichalwe

    Let your spirit rest in peace

    Reply

  13. BENSARAH BENEDICT

    Amasa gana please set us free….. M. H. R. I. P

    Reply

  14. Michelo Edson

    Let our beloved brother R.I.P

    Reply

Leave a Reply