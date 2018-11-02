Cook Defiles G10 Pupil in Kitchen

  1. Home
A 15 year old girl has testified in the Mansa Magistrate Court on how his friend a minor was defiled by a cook at Musonda Girls Technical Secondary School in Mansa District, Luapula Province.

This in a matter, Derrick Nsonga of Chibala Village, Chief Mutipula’s Chiefdom in Chipili district is charged with one count of defilement contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Facts before Court are that Nsonga, 34, on October 9, 2018 between 18:00 and 19:00 hours did allegedly have carnal knowledge of the 15 year old girl without her consent.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial before Senior Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha, a 15 year old girl testified before Court that the suspect had called the victim, a grade 10 pupil to his work place in the kitchen.

She told the court that after some time, her friend returned crying and later narrated to her and other friends that the suspect had carnal knowledge of her in the kitchen.

The Juvenile stated that it was at the time she and her friends alerted the School Matron of what had befallen their friend.

And School Matron Martha Chanda testified that around 19:00 hours while at the Convent praying, a group of girls sought her audience and narrated to her that their friend had been defiled.

She stated that the matter was immediately reported to police while the minor was rushed to Mansa General Hospital for medical examination.

Meanwhile, the state applied for bail and an adjournment because the suspect was still in police custody.

In her response, Senior Resident Magistrate Makalicha granted the suspect a K 2,000 cash bail with two reliable working sureties to pay K 5,000 each in their own recognition.

The matter has since been adjourned to Friday November 2, 2018 for continuation of trial.

