Kansanshi Exports Gold Worth $8.3 million for Oct

Kansanshi Mine has continued flying high with a consignment of 230 kilograms of Gold worth US $8.3 million exported to South Africa early this week.

Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development Mines Safety Director Gideon Ndalama who witnessed the export at Solwezi Airport, said government is taking part in the export process to promote transparency.

He said government is working towards the computation of mineral royalty which is a revenue stream for the country.

Ndalama said a team of stakeholders has been constituted with representation from Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and other government agencies to conduct pre-export inspections at the mine site every month before exports.

He said Zambia Revenue Authority have also been engaged to put in place appropriate seals before the Gold bars are taken out of the mine for transparency purposes.

The operation is part of the once in a month exports that Kansanshi Mine has been conducting for some time.