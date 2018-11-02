Kitwe Man Stabbed to Death for Demanding Money Owed to Him

A 35 year old man of Zamtan Township in Kitwe has been stabbed to death after demanding an undisclosed amount of money owed to him.

The deceased identified as Prince Mugala, 35, is alleged to have asked for his money from the suspect who has been identified as Juma Mwansa Chama, 34, of House number 1773 in Zamtan Township before a quarrel ensured.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has explained a fight ensued after the suspect failed to pay back the debt to the deceased.

Katanga said the suspect allegedly used a knife and stabbed the deceased twice on the head and in the ribs before reporting himself to Police.

“The fight started when the deceased wanted his money from the suspect, police visited the scene and found the deceased with two deep cuts on his left ribs and on the head, a knife was used in the act,” Katanga said.

She said the suspect is currently in police custody while the deceased body has been deposited in Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary waiting post-mortem.