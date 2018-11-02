Money Lending Firm Directors Arrested in K28 Million Scandal

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged three (03) Directors of Heritage Coin Resources Limited for money laundering offences involving over K28, 000,000.00 contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Hilda Agnes Raubenheimer, 35, a Business woman of Salama Park, Orient Rio Zekko, 29, a Secretary of Plot No. 1468/20/01 Ibex Hill and Tapiwa Chirwa, 40, a Managing Director of House No. 1245 Avondale has been arrested and jointly charged for providing banking business, financial business or financial services without a licence, conducting or participating in a money circulation scheme, obtaining money by false pretences and money laundering contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that the suspects, on dates unknown but between 1st June, 2018 and 15th October, 2018 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did provide banking business, financial business or financial services to the general public without a license, by collecting deposits from the public disguised as partnership fees and conducted or participated in a money circulation scheme involving K 28,346,800.00 by purporting that the company was investing the money collected as partnership fees from the public into Cryptocurrency trade on the web on behalf of the partners when in fact not.

It is further alleged that the trio obtained money by false pretenses and engaged into money laundering activities involving K 28,346,800.00 by collecting the said amount from members of the public and depositing into the company’s accounts, thereby, engaging directly or indirectly in business transactions that involved proceeds of crime.

DEC Assistant Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Chibu Mwansa Tembo has said in a statement that the three suspects are currently on Police bond and will appear in court soon.