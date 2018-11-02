PF/UPND Parade Defectors in Popularity Contest

The UPND and the PF in Kasama sunk into the politics of defections and counter defections with the former’s Kasama District chairperson Elias Musonda joining the ruling party.
Meanwhile the UPND were also parading with former Luapula province Minister in the MMD government Besa Chimbaka who defected from the PF to the opposition party.
Musonda was welcomed by Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa among other PF officials.
He said the UPND has lost its ground in the province and that he will mobilise more members to join PF.
And Sampa said President Edgar Lungu’s inclusive leadership is what is attracting more people to the party.
Meanwhile Chimbaka says he has left the PF to join UPND because PF did not welcome him well enough to stay in the party adding that to him he felt isolated as if he was not a former Provincial Minister.
And UPND Deputy National Secretary Mutale Nalumango, is hopeful that Chimbaka will add value to the party due to his experience.
The two political parties staged their defection charades in Lusaka at their respective party bases.
9 Comments
Evans c h i s u l o
Mr chimbaka. You’re. A. Liar. What. Kind. Of. Welcome. Did. You. Expected ? You’re.Just. Power. Hungry. Moreover. You’re. A. Failure. Join. Your. Fellow. Failures. Upnd,
Tefyo
No time for idiots. I think they must be no positions for defectors in any party same people all the time yesterday MMD today PF tomorrow UPND.. No principles
Eliado
Yeeeah,time left for chimbaka
Evans c h i s u l o
Another. Issue. I. See. Disaster. Coming. In. 2021,we. Will. Vote. Twice. One. Will. Refuse. The. Defeat then. What. Next. Blood shed, why. Have. I. Said. So, see. The. Behaviours. Of. All. Parties. From. Top leaders. To. Cadres. It’s. Something else. Power. Hungry. And. Selfishness. Will. Destroy. This. Peaceful. Nation. Zambia, check. This. Out,
Elias Musonda
I Just Want To Eat With Them Because Of Hunger,iam Still A Upnd Member,come 2021 We Are Forming Government With Upnd Full Stop
DJ KUNDA
Dont cheat urselvs selfish people will never rule zambia unless u change the leader not that satanist guy he wil never be a president of zambia fullstop
One Zambia one Nation
Lyashi lyenu
Leaders
Ichipuba bachimwena kumutwe look at him atase
Cmk
Leave it to GOD who helps us to decide who we should vote for. In 2021 Our God, the almighty and everliving father will be there to guide us during general elections. As at now,keep calm and help develop your area. Stay blessed children of GOD.