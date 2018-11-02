PF/UPND Parade Defectors in Popularity Contest

The UPND and the PF in Kasama sunk into the politics of defections and counter defections with the former’s Kasama District chairperson Elias Musonda joining the ruling party.

Meanwhile the UPND were also parading with former Luapula province Minister in the MMD government Besa Chimbaka who defected from the PF to the opposition party.

Musonda was welcomed by Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa among other PF officials.

He said the UPND has lost its ground in the province and that he will mobilise more members to join PF.

And Sampa said President Edgar Lungu’s inclusive leadership is what is attracting more people to the party.

Meanwhile Chimbaka says he has left the PF to join UPND because PF did not welcome him well enough to stay in the party adding that to him he felt isolated as if he was not a former Provincial Minister.

And UPND Deputy National Secretary Mutale Nalumango, is hopeful that Chimbaka will add value to the party due to his experience.

The two political parties staged their defection charades in Lusaka at their respective party bases.