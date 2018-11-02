Pres. Lungu Dates Copperbelt

President Edgar Lungu will be on the Copperbelt on a two-day visit starting on Sunday.
The Head of State will also touch base with developmental projects whilst on the Copperbelt.
According to the provincial Patriotic Front leadership, the member are advised to be at the airport to receive the President.
Below is the Notice:
This serves for information of ALL Party Officials and the general membership of Patriotic Front that this Sunday, 4th of November, 2018, His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will have a two(2)-day working visit to Copperbelt Province.
We are therefore, asked to be at Ndola Airport by 08:00 hrs to welcome the Head of State who too, is our Party President.
Bernard Zulu
PROV. VICE SECRETARY
4 Comments
Mk
Bombeni bakateka.Don’t be distracted by Feck Economist that Sold ZCCM and claim to be the richest today. And pretend to be the Messiah of the country. 2021 we will still teach them a lesson like we have always done
Razor
Just going there to collect his monthly brown envelopes from the mines.
Nzovu
He needs a driving force to rule the country
Tefyo
Tell me is this visit a PF party visit or are governments. program……sorry..this is a wrong notice.. ( This serves for information of ALL Party Officials and the general membership of Patriotic Front that this Sunday, 4th of November, 2018, His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will have a two(2)-day working visit to Copperbelt Province.)