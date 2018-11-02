Pres. Lungu Dates Copperbelt

President Edgar Lungu will be on the Copperbelt on a two-day visit starting on Sunday.

The Head of State will also touch base with developmental projects whilst on the Copperbelt.

According to the provincial Patriotic Front leadership, the member are advised to be at the airport to receive the President.

Below is the Notice:

This serves for information of ALL Party Officials and the general membership of Patriotic Front that this Sunday, 4th of November, 2018, His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will have a two(2)-day working visit to Copperbelt Province.

We are therefore, asked to be at Ndola Airport by 08:00 hrs to welcome the Head of State who too, is our Party President.

Bernard Zulu

PROV. VICE SECRETARY