Sampa Justifies Bill Stunt

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has confirmed that he declined to pay the K700 at the Roan Sable on 27th October 2018.
Featuring on the Hot FM’s Breakfast Show, Sampa said that he refused to pay in protest of the poor service at the uptown restaurant.
Sampa said that had requested that they pack his food as he had an urgent engagement but the waiter disappeared for over 20 minutes.
The mayor said that he would still the pay the bill with interest.
He said that Zambians should always demand excellent service whenever they were paying for something.
The Lusaka Mayor said he was a regular at The Roan and Sable Café and had been back there after the incident that had cast him in yet another scandalous shed of light.
Sampa’s act has received mixed reactions with others out rightly condemning him while others have praised him for his stunt.
“The Manager/ Owner, The service has gone down so much + one has to be beg to be offered a service! I will only pay this bill after a month+ if your service improves. The Mayor”.
mengmoreler
U jst pay and advise were it z rong,y being a crook so?if u didn’t hv money to pay at dat tim jst sory nachilaba ka wallet guys ai dats so than gvng lame excuses and my question simunadye?
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Kilometer Sampa…kkkkk
Billz
I support him , Zambians we are very behind with businesses , we don’t know how to keep customers and very rude , I have noticed and observed such in so many placess where they can’t even smile for a customer , a customer deserve respect and better service under consumer’ s right
sj
Ba Mayor, good exemplary standards. Your acceptance to honour bill with intetest is right on😆
umuntu
OK, so all Lusaka residents should stop paying land rates and other fees to Lusaka City Council until the Council improves its service delivery.
Truth man
That’s an offence Mr Mayor and it’s called obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretence! You are lucky the owner did not report you to the police. I can see that Lusaka has a very incompetent mayor.It s a shameful act for what ever reason to order a meal and fail to pay for it especially after taking that meal. And this coming from a mayor is very disgracing even to the country.
Shagi
Thanks for clarifying. Still there’re morons, especially from your former camp, who can’t see your rationale and will continue arguing outta context