Zaza Raises Questions Around Napsa Grand Investments

Lawyer Mcqueen Zaza has sunk his teeth in the grand investment projects that Napsa has become synonymous.

Zaza has raised questions around some of the projects have stirred controversy like the Kalulushi Housing Project.

Full posting:

We keep working hard and make our monthly contributions to NAPSA, yet we don’t bother to know how our contributions are being invested by NAPSA. Look at the Kalulushi flats and those flats near Chipata compound, was that a sound and prudent investment of our contributions by NAPSA? What gives NAPSA the right to invest our contributions in bogus investments? Who will bear the losses? Why are we very quiet on this issue?

Remember, our contributions to NAPSA is the only social security you and I have for our future. We must make NAPSA account for all the investments it has this far made and chant a way forward on how future investments will be made.

It’s time as citizens we come together and play a bigger role in the way our contributions to NAPSA should be invested . Otherwise one day, NAPSA will fail to pay our pensions one day. The money NAPSA is administering is our money not theirs therefore we have the right to make decisions over how it should be invested.

Let’s act now and secure our future.