Chipata Teacher Convicted for Defiling Grade 9 Pupil

A 38 year old teacher at Chipata’s Hillside Girls Day Secondary School has been convicted by the magistrate court for defiling a grade nine pupil.

Linos Mutale who is the Head of Business Studies department defiled the minor in the computer lab on 24 February 2017.

On the material day, classes were suspended at Hillside because of the noise that was coming from Chipata civic centre where President Lungu was declaring Chipata a city.

The convict defiled the minor between 16:00 and 17:00 hours.

After convicting Mutale, magistrate Pauline Mulenga committed him to

High Court for mitigation and sentencing.

Earlier during his defence Mutale claimed that the girl was just being used to implicate him.