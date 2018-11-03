DEC Takes Drug Fight to the Chiefdoms

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Commissioner Alita Mbahwe says the commission wants to incorporate chiefs in the fight against drug abuse and money laundering.
Speaking when she paid a courtesy call at the Eastern Province administration office, Mbahwe who is on a tour of the province said she will also visit various chiefdoms.
“We also took time to visit some chiefs, we were visiting Chief Mphamba’s area in Lundazi, today I should have visited Chief Chanje but I understand he has a trip outside Chipata. Usually when we go to the chiefs we want to incorporate them in our activities, we want them to help fight drugs, money laundering in their areas,” she said.
Mbahwe said she also discussed operational matters of the DEC.
“We are also emphasizing on the values of DEC as well as the values for the civil service because we believe if we understand the values that we are expected to observe as institutions that will be our bible, our reminder our mirror in-terms of how we conduct ourselves out there. If anyone wanted to be corrupt as they conduct their duties just the word integrity, professionalism should be able to deter someone from doing a wrong thing that they were probably contemplating to do,” she said.
Mbahwe said they were emphasizing on the values of DEC and ensuring that officers understand exactly what was expected on them.
Eastern Province assistant secretary Royd Tembo said the provincial administration has a good working relationship with DEC in the province.
12 Comments
Tefyo
What are the ngonis going to smoke… Fwaka yachingoni
Bowa
Make it legal people are free choose it must have age limit above 21
Leader
I agree bro beer causes a lot of disorders in society that chamba. I think chamba is better than beer
Leader
I agree bro beer causes a lot of disorders in society than chamba. I think chamba is better than beer
Bowa
True
Tlj
Let’s legalize it the US, Canada Holland and other parts of Europe has done it what are we waiting for
Stones
The truth is that when you smoke you will be wise and honest no one will cheat on you and you will not cheat on anyone. This is what scares politicians. King Solomon the great grandfather of iselasi of Ethiopia felt in love with queen shebah impregnated her and the present the great King received was from Queen shebah was chamba for falling in love and impregnating her. By the way this information may not be on the Bible due to some books which were removed from the Bible by the European translators (find apocalypse book the information you will find is just so amazing. Good day
Concerned Christian
A full Christian must know what has been removed from the Bible for the last 1500 and why it was removed and by who… Good observation Mr Stone… But about weed there is a lot of debate going on this may require support from pastor preacher and politicians in the same way beer has been supported and justified by most churches and politicians. In my opinion I feel anything can be good or bad depending on how u use it….. Concerned Christian
Mbombo
DEC is not a serious Government Institution. why don’t you send your officers to the stadiums where Nkana fans smoke ibange with impunity.
Chimuka siamatika
Weed iz Gud kk.
Chimuka siamatika
Read psalms 104:14 which was quoted by Robert Nesta well known as Bob Marley kkkkkk any plant u plant iz herb Kkkkkkkk n u Dec u r de smoker of cannabis
Rowan
DEC should leave chiefs and their kingdom’s alone. You have failed to eliminate illegal drugs in towns (urban Areas) now you want to take confusion to rural areas. In fact let us just legalise weed and forget about it, I mean how bad can it be… there are far greater things to worry about in the country right now and that weed story is just a joke.
lol who is that gentleman politician who formed a party and wanted to legalise weed. Those are the politicians we want, capable of relating to/or at a critical level with the average citizen.