DEC Takes Drug Fight to the Chiefdoms

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Commissioner Alita Mbahwe says the commission wants to incorporate chiefs in the fight against drug abuse and money laundering.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call at the Eastern Province administration office, Mbahwe who is on a tour of the province said she will also visit various chiefdoms.

“We also took time to visit some chiefs, we were visiting Chief Mphamba’s area in Lundazi, today I should have visited Chief Chanje but I understand he has a trip outside Chipata. Usually when we go to the chiefs we want to incorporate them in our activities, we want them to help fight drugs, money laundering in their areas,” she said.

Mbahwe said she also discussed operational matters of the DEC.

“We are also emphasizing on the values of DEC as well as the values for the civil service because we believe if we understand the values that we are expected to observe as institutions that will be our bible, our reminder our mirror in-terms of how we conduct ourselves out there. If anyone wanted to be corrupt as they conduct their duties just the word integrity, professionalism should be able to deter someone from doing a wrong thing that they were probably contemplating to do,” she said.

Mbahwe said they were emphasizing on the values of DEC and ensuring that officers understand exactly what was expected on them.

Eastern Province assistant secretary Royd Tembo said the provincial administration has a good working relationship with DEC in the province.