Mpundu Decries Poor Conditions at Chinese Mining Firm

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu is concerned with the poor safety standards at ZamChin, a Chinese owned firm specialised in the manufacturing of mill balls in Kitwe.

Mpundu, who paid an impromptu visit to the scrap metal collectors amid complaints from workers of poor pay and poor working conditions, expressed disappointment that workers had no proper safety kits during work.

He said it was annoying to see workers that are exposed to so much heat working under very poor conditions with no proper safety kits.

Mpundu who was in the company of labour officers, workers compensation, Napsa and Kitwe City Council directed that all concerns be addressed without fail.

“We decided to start a series of unannounced inspections to companies to check on their adherence to the rules governing labour as well as statutory obligations,” he stated.

He said the inspections are aimed to check on companies’ compliance to conditions of service for workers.

Mpundu added that after inspections his office will make necessary recommendations for remedial measures to what will be uncovered.

“ZAM CHIN is a company that collects scrap metal and manufactures mill balls but the lack of proper Personal Protective Equipment and proper safety measures for the workers who are exposed to so much heat is very annoying,” Mpundu added.