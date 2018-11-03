Mwansabombwe G8 Pupils Commits Suicide over Pregnancy

A grade 8 pupil of Makumba Secondary School in Mwansabombwe District, Luapula Province has committed suicide by hanging herself using a necktie following a dispute with her mother over her pregnancy.

The deceased identified as Jane Chilubi, 18, of Mukamba Village allegedly took her own life after a dispute with her mother who just realised she had fallen pregnant.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said mother to the deceased Given Mwape, 40, allegedly confronted her daughter upon noticing she was pregnant.

He said the deceased was found hanging on a mango tree around 05:00hrs by her elder sister who had woken up early for house chores.

Chushi said the deceased was two months pregnant at the time of her death and has since been put to rest.

The deceased has left behind a one year two months old baby.