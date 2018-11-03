  1. Home
Headlines

Mwansabombwe G8 Pupils Commits Suicide over Pregnancy

|

A grade 8 pupil of Makumba Secondary School in Mwansabombwe District, Luapula Province has committed suicide by hanging herself using a necktie following a dispute with her mother over her pregnancy.

The deceased identified as Jane Chilubi, 18, of Mukamba Village allegedly took her own life after a dispute with her mother who just realised she had fallen pregnant.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said mother to the deceased Given Mwape, 40, allegedly confronted her daughter upon noticing she was pregnant.

He said the deceased was found hanging on a mango tree around 05:00hrs by her elder sister who had woken up early for house chores.

Chushi said the deceased was two months pregnant at the time of her death and has since been put to rest.

 

The deceased has left behind a one year two months old baby.

9 Comments

  1. Jane Chilubi

    the one responsible for my mimba belongs to a teachers union called BETUZ in Lusaka he is the boss so do your investigations he fucks a lot of cheap stinking journalists

    Reply

  2. Ottrilz Klobzy

    may her soul rest in peace,,,, hw come i haven’t heard abt this frm 05am until nw let me go and get more information

    Reply

  3. Bright

    Sorry

    Reply

  4. Chimuka siamatika

    Too bad
    Mhsrip

    Reply

  5. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master

    It is common in Zambia to hear these pregnancies amongst our children, because of that we have to be carful with how talk when something like this happen to our sons. Our reactions can lead someone to suicide.Rip young girl

    Reply

  6. Ian chitambala

    She just wanted to die let her go well in joining Judas Iscariot family..

    Reply

  7. chali Elliot

    Comment
    condolences

    Reply

  8. Enala

    Sad, our new children these days Cant allow you to ask, the girl had another child 14months old, and concerned parent can query. So tatwakulaipusha mwebantu? May she be forgiven.
    I

    Reply

  9. Mwalusi rita

    may she rest in peace

    Reply

