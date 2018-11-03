Shepolopolo Dim Black Queens

The Zambia Women National Team has defeated the highly rated Black Queens of Ghana 3-2 in a typical game of two halves that saw the visitors dominating the opening half.
Zambia rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first half only for an unlikely hero to emerge in Rachael Kundananji who bagged a hat-trick.
Ghana had gone ahead in the 21st minute through Portia Boakye with skipper Elizabeth Addo curling in a free kick in the 31st minute to stun the home crowd.
Kundananji sparked the comeback in the 65th minute and added two more goals to give Zambia a morale booster ahead of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ghana.
Ghana are the hosts of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations that kickoff on November 17 to December 1.
Zambia is expected to head to Ivory Coast for camp before the tournament kickoff.
In Group B Zambia will be up against Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.
13 Comments
Precious stone
Cograts but please! work on your mistakes . However, it is go!go shepolopolo go. Remember bola nalesa, elyashi .
martin minina
Well done shepolopolo go ahead
MUKUKA Emmanuel
Congratration girls wish you all the best go go Zambia gooo!
Christmas
🇿🇲
Trevor Pambwe
Precious I salute yo statement dear let’s go together with our sisters shepolopolo.ndiye bola sweethearts uv saved me Frm paying bills ov beer after yo win.
Precious stone
Thanks
Saulos
Zambia is blessed this tells that it is Christian nation
Evans c h i s u l o
Bravo. Job. Well. Done, extra. Effort. Is. Needed. Then. U. Will. Bring. The troofy. Home, go. Shepolopolo. Go!!!
Ghammareays
Go shepoloz behind you Zambia
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Congrats girls lift our flag higher.
Kelvin
#shepolopolo we love you. … Go! Go!!!
Chipata boyz
This is a messege for Nigeria we meet again,let’s go shepoloplo let’s make it to Africa so we can go to worldcup
Mr. K
Reduce your breasts they are too big you can’t run after Ghana has worn the game 2goals to zero it is an embarrassment idiots