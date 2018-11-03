Shepolopolo Dim Black Queens

The Zambia Women National Team has defeated the highly rated Black Queens of Ghana 3-2 in a typical game of two halves that saw the visitors dominating the opening half.

Zambia rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first half only for an unlikely hero to emerge in Rachael Kundananji who bagged a hat-trick.

Ghana had gone ahead in the 21st minute through Portia Boakye with skipper Elizabeth Addo curling in a free kick in the 31st minute to stun the home crowd.

Kundananji sparked the comeback in the 65th minute and added two more goals to give Zambia a morale booster ahead of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ghana.

Ghana are the hosts of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations that kickoff on November 17 to December 1.

Zambia is expected to head to Ivory Coast for camp before the tournament kickoff.

In Group B Zambia will be up against Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.