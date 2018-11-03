Shepolopolo Test Black Queens in High Profile Friendly

The Zambia Women National Team will test its preparedness for the 2018 Africa Women Championship with a high profile international friendly match against the Black Queens of Ghana on Saturday.

Coach Bruce Mwape has been sharpening his lasses for the tournament that kicks off on November 17 in Ghana.

The match against the Black Queens will give Zambian fans a final chance to watch their team in action before it heads for an international camp in Ivory Coast.

With a mix of youth and experience Mwape will be looking to do final touches on his squad.

In goal Hazel Nali will be called upon to take her place between the sticks with Lushomo Mweemba and Anita Mulenga at the heart of defence.

Mwape has re-enforced his squad with some of the players that have some U17 World Cup experience during the tournament in Costa Rica.

Among the recalled players are Ireene Lungu, Grace Chanda and Hellen Mubanga who could offer the team some freshness in the attack.

Mwape may be offering some exciting talent in the massively talented Ochola Ochumba.

The match kicks off at 15:00 hours at Nkoloma Stadium.

At the Africa Cup of Nations Zambia will be in Group B alongside Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

The tournament runs from November 17 to December 1.

Charges have been pegged at K50 VIP with K10 all round. Tickets will be sold at the stadium.

(Source: FAZ Media)