Yaluma Commissions $50 Million Kalumbila Mill Ball Plant

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma has commissioned a US $50 million Chinese and Chilean owned mill ball plant in Kalumbila District of North Western Province.

Yaluma, said the move is part of government’s commitment to accelerating industrial growth by increasing its manufacturing base in order to achieve continuous economic growth.

He said the plant is expected to create over 100 direct jobs for the local people and contribute to the Country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

ME Longteng plant is a joint venture comprising of ME Elecmetal, a Chilean company, Changshu Longteng, a Chinese company and Melt China (also a Chinese company).

The company is expected to produce mill balls, a product used in the crushing of copper ore with an investment commitment of about US $50 million to set up what is said to be Africa’s largest grinding plant.

Meanwhile, Rolando Medeiros who is Elecmetal Chief Executive Officer and spoke on behalf of ME Longteng, said the newly commissioned ME Longteng Grinding Plant will have the capacity to produce 90,000 tonnes per year, in its first phase.