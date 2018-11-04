ConCourt Throws Out Nchito Contempt Case Against Ngwira

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Mutembo Nchito has lost his application to have Patriotic Front member Chanonda Ngwira cited for contempt proceedings for his alleged threats justices Mumba Malila and Albert Wood.

Constitution Court Judge Enock Mulembe threw out Nchito’s application on account that it was premised on a wrong legal provision.

Mulembe advised Nchito to seek recourse using the correct procedure or direct it to the correct court.

Nchito submitted that justices Wood and Malila, both judges of the Supreme Court, were summoned by the Mutembo Nchito Tribunal to testify on various matters relating to the Tribunal’s terms of reference. It was submitted that justices Malila and Wood have now given witness statements in this cause confirming that they had been so summoned and that their testimony was accurately captured in the bundles of documents before the court.

The petitioner submitted that the alleged contemnor wrote letters to the two justices containing threats of criminal action for providing the witness statements.

However, the court threw out Nchito’s application.

“It follows therefore, that Order 52 rule 2 is not the correct provision to invoke before this court. The petitioner has premised his application on the wrong provision and this renders the application irregular,” states the judgment.

“The application is accordingly dismissed for irregularity. The petitioner is at liberty to explore the correct procedural provisions to make the application.”