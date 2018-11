Police have arrested the foul mouthed ADEDO Party President whose video insulting President Edgar Lungu has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Seemingly high on some alcoholic beverage, Justin Chikonde was filmed pouring out expletives directed at President Lungu.

The Kabwata resident has been arrested and detained by police for his daredevil stunt.

Chikonde also alleged that government owes him K15 million as retirement package from the civil service.