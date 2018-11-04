Tasila Lungu Adds Police Post to Kuku Modern Sports Facility

Nkoloma Ward Councillor Tasila Lungu has made good on her promise for record sports infrastructure in Kuku Compound by adding a police post.

Tasila, who is President Lungu’s daughter has facilitated for an ultra-modern sports facility that houses multiple pitches and courts to service the community.

She has added a police post to the area to help secure the premises from possible criminal elements and vandals.

Below is her posting:

We continue to work with enthusiasm on the developments at Kuku Ground as promised to the community.

The police post under construction should help provide 24 hour security to both the sports ground and the community facility at Kuku Ground (the facility is being equipped with an all-weather artificial grass football pitch, lavatories, running track, netball, volleyball and basketball courts and parking slots) and the surrounding area once complete and fully operational.

Again I humbly thank the residents of Nkoloma Ward 1, all our sponsors and well-wishers who continue to support this worthy project.

Tasila Lungu