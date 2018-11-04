Tasila Lungu Adds Police Post to Kuku Modern Sports Facility

  1. Home
Nkoloma Ward Councillor Tasila Lungu has made good on her promise for record sports infrastructure in Kuku Compound by adding a police post.

Tasila, who is President Lungu’s daughter has facilitated for an ultra-modern sports facility that houses multiple pitches and courts to service the community.

She has added a police post to the area to help secure the premises from possible criminal elements and vandals.

Below is her posting:

We continue to work with enthusiasm on the developments at Kuku Ground as promised to the community.

The police post under construction should help provide 24 hour security to both the sports ground and the community facility at Kuku Ground (the facility is being equipped with an all-weather artificial grass football pitch, lavatories, running track, netball, volleyball and basketball courts and parking slots) and the surrounding area once complete and fully operational.

Again I humbly thank the residents of Nkoloma Ward 1, all our sponsors and well-wishers who continue to support this worthy project.

Tasila Lungu

  1. k.sams

    thank God for that uncommon initiative and love for people sis

  2. Edward Tembo

    Thanks Tasila for giving us a stadium in chawama.

  3. d

    Comment, congratulation for that move

  4. Razor

    When you are the daughter of the president, money is always available.

  5. MASTANO

    Well done our counselor

  6. Chansa chansa

    Umwana wamano alenga abafyashi ukusamwa,tepamulandu wakweba ati abafyashi nibakateka lelo alikwatafye umutima wakwafya abantu nokukana ifinya kubantu,Mayo wandi wilalwala ukafikeko nakambi kuno kwakaputa

  7. SHIDAH MUKOMBE

    Well done my lovely wife, continue with the same spirit and take the developments even to some other places. Like father, like daughter I wish i married you baby

  8. Tefyo

    Is tasila to add the police or the government

    • National councillor

      Yes she can,let me say anyone,it can be a police post,school,clink e.t.c under community development in conjunction with government.

