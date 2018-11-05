83 Arrested in Kitwe Riots

Eighty three people have been arrested following riots that broke out in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Township after rumours circulated that government has sold ZAFFICO to the Chinese.

And 28 year old man identified as Victor Chanda is nursing a wound near the eye after he was shot at by a security officer during the riots.

Saw millers rioted blocking government road and burnt tires in protest to the rumour that has been circulating.

However, irate residents joined with a different mission of looting shops owned by Chinese nationals in Chimwemwe, Racecourse, Buchi and Kamitondo Townships.

Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga said the riots broke out around 08:00 in which residents rioted and looted shops walking away with different valuables.

Katanga said Police who were deployed to retain calm in the areas arrested 83 people among them a 14 year old boy for riotous behaviour.

She said police have managed to recover some of the items looted among them washing dishes and mattresses.

Katanga has further indicated that Chanda who was shot is currently admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he is nursing wounds after being shot by a security officer from the Chinese Copper Smelter.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Development Corporation IDC has dispelled assertions that ZAFFICO has been sold to a Chinese investor.

IDC Public Relations Namakau Mukelebelai said ZAFFICO is only being listed on Lusaka Sureties Exchange.