Kitwe Residents Riot Over ZAFFICO Alleged Sale to Chinese Firm

A fragile peace has embroiled parts of Kitwe following riots over the uncertainty surrounding ZAFFICO.
The ZAFFICO employees have been agitated by reports that the company has been sold to Chinese firm AVIC.
However, Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya has dismissed the reports through her twitter account.
The riot follows another staged last week by ZAFFICO workers in Lufwanyama District.
Police have since calmed matters but questions still linger on the status of ZAFFICO.
“The rumours circulating especially in Kalulushi that ZAFFICO has been sold are false. Plans are underway for the public listing of the company with emphasis to reserve majority shares for citizens. Minister of Lands, Hon Jean Kapata will give more details on the matter,” tweeted Siliya.
20 Comments
mauto nkhowani
Pliz pliz tiza sala nachani manje come on lets be serious
martin minina
Respect others rughts
Truth
Riot on a false news wil hate our economic and chinese are true developer are partners in zambia we dream 2 hav of modern roads and airport. Chinese as help africa 2 met or do expensive projects we can’t do and hav done it accpectable standard. We can riot and destroy innocent pipo’s property and zambia we remain undevelop if wait we 4 white man or american 2 do 4 us. Let us fight 4 economic freedom and we get our economic has the best in africa. Chinese a truth friend and a human heart friend who feel 4 zambia
patrioticman
I hope you people know what state capture is
Man
Mr truth ,go to hell with your hallucinations .You are blind, Zambian properties are being sold to the Chinese and you call that as development.Open your eyes
Mr. K
There is malicious propaganda agitated by malcontented who by any means must go to state house they don’t see any value in developing the country Zambians be very careful before reacting to these situations upnd has propaganda to disturb peace they want gvt to boldly react so that there is war there is no way that zaffico can sold to who? Why mention Chinese? Bcz hate Chinese is now a campaign material and nothing else they will not stop until 2021 what a shame go go go go go pf develop the country to shame Tonga’s who have never participated in the development of our mother Zambia
supu saladi
All i want to see is selling of all government vehicles so tht they start using bicycles, thts wen their heads wll start functioning after akasuba ngasanika pama pala.
Dims
Point
I like DAT
fix
All thoz hu participated in th protst MUST b jailed 4 life coz their intention ws to loot,zambians lets b civilizd nd restrain frm ths tendancy of resolving 2 violence.stp being uzd by pipo hu ar desparate 4 pawa
KAMBWILI
ITS HH BEHIND THIS I KNOW
Cansele
Chikala waba pamunyi ukununka waumfya
HH
ahh iwe waulula panyo pako kuchepa
Emmanuel
Others will be like its HH….
BWALYA'$
Why can’t you shift ai?
Edgar
Government are very stupid a wonder why we wnt to change ( tatulefwaya) we dnt ent Chinese people in our country
Josphat
Kwasala kutingulisa
Chamajohn
This is the end Bible talks about.
HH
Zambia must be sold to the chinese,
chapwa.
blues
I think there something’ very wrong in our country. Ubupiña bubi sana, even if we want Investment, let’s not put our eggs in one basket.
I feel sorry for future generation if things do not go as expected.
crying freeman
boma sure you even went an extra mile into property selling. you even sold out the Eagle that used to come when the znbc news starts.mmm we want our bird back to znbc