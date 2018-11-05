Kitwe Residents Riot Over ZAFFICO Alleged Sale to Chinese Firm

A fragile peace has embroiled parts of Kitwe following riots over the uncertainty surrounding ZAFFICO.

The ZAFFICO employees have been agitated by reports that the company has been sold to Chinese firm AVIC.

However, Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya has dismissed the reports through her twitter account.

The riot follows another staged last week by ZAFFICO workers in Lufwanyama District.

Police have since calmed matters but questions still linger on the status of ZAFFICO.

“The rumours circulating especially in Kalulushi that ZAFFICO has been sold are false. Plans are underway for the public listing of the company with emphasis to reserve majority shares for citizens. Minister of Lands, Hon Jean Kapata will give more details on the matter,” tweeted Siliya.