Mutati MMD Faction Battle Recognition in Court

The Felix Mutati Movement for Multi-party Democracy MMD faction has instructed their lawyers to appeal against the ruling in which High Court Judge Sharon Newa refused to hear the preliminary issue concerning the “Loci Standi” of Winnie Zaloumis who sued the party contesting the legality of the convention.

Speaking at the High Court grounds shortly after filling in the appeal Jonas Zimba of Makebi Zulu Advocates said his clients have instructed him to appeal against the ruling and that he had done as per instruction.

Zimba further clarified that there was no such thing as reinstatement of anyone because what was there was an application on preliminary issues which the judge refused to hear.

“There is no such thing. There is no reinstatement of anyone as National Secretary or whatever. What is there was an application that raised preliminary issues and the judge before the High Court had refused to hear that application and my instructions are to appeal and that’s all we have done,” he said.

“It simply means that we are still in court over the issue of the preliminary issue so we will wait for the appeal, we have filed the documents you can check the registry you will find them there.”

“As things stand because we have also made an application to stay the proceedings in that court once that is heard it means proceedings before that court will be stayed until the appeal is heard and determined.”