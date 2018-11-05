Pres. Lungu Breathes Fire…Ba MP on the Copperbelt just work. In 2021, we will assess you and what you have done

President Edgar Lungu has sounded a warning to Copperbelt based Member of Parliament that they may not be re-adopted based on mid-term performance reports.
President Lungu said this on his Copperbelt visit warning re-adoption will be based purely on performance.
He said that some Members of Parliament were already positioning themselves for 2021 before they could deliver on their current tenures.
“There are characters that want to position themselves for adoption. It won’t work. 2021, we will know who our leaders will be. You are wasting your time and money. Ba MP on the Copperbelt just work. In 2021, we will assess you and what you have done. Before Parliament gives you mid-term gratuity, as Cabinet, we will also need midterm reports on performance,” President Lungu said.
He also sent a jibe for his critics saying they would be happy to see him fail.
“Ignore them, I will ignore them. What they want is to distract us. Let me talk of real issues now, democracy in the Patriotic Front. The best party at the moment is PF. There are people who are plotting to position themselves so that they can be chosen for 2021,” he said.
President Lungu is on the Copperbelt on two-day working visit.
