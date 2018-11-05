Pres. Lungu Hits Back at Debt Burden Critics

Republican President Edgar Lungu has hit back at critics over debt accumulation in the country.

Speaking when be commissioned the US$4.3 million Michael Chilufya Sata toll plaza in Ndola, President Lungu wondered why critics were all over ranting about the debt burden but remained mute on successful utilisation of the funds.

He said government was not borrowing for consumption but remained disciplined to ensure borrowed funds are invested in meaningful developmental projects to benefit Zambians.

“It is interesting to hear voices of dissent against foreign loans but our critics say nothing about the use of these loans which we are investing into new roads, airports, dams, schools, hospitals and many other critical projects,” President Lungu said.

He said the toll plaza named after late 5th President Michael Sata is a significant step in the implementation of national road tolling programme aimed at attaining financial sustainability in road infrastructure development in our country.

“President Sata was immensely passionate about the country’s transformation and improvement of its infrastructure. As a result of our unwavering commitment towards this transformation, tremendous strides have been recorded in the construction of toll plazas, since the introduction of the national road tolling programme in 2011 in the country,” he added.

The Michael Chilufya Sata Toll Plaza is along the Ndola Kitwe dual carriageway and is the sixth toll plaza to have been constructed in the country.