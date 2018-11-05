Pres. Lungu Hits Back at Debt Burden Critics

Republican President Edgar Lungu has hit back at critics over debt accumulation in the country.
Speaking when be commissioned the US$4.3 million Michael Chilufya Sata toll plaza in Ndola, President Lungu wondered why critics were all over ranting about the debt burden but remained mute on successful utilisation of the funds.
He said government was not borrowing for consumption but remained disciplined to ensure borrowed funds are invested in meaningful developmental projects to benefit Zambians.
“It is interesting to hear voices of dissent against foreign loans but our critics say nothing about the use of these loans which we are investing into new roads, airports, dams, schools, hospitals and many other critical projects,” President Lungu said.
He said the toll plaza named after late 5th President Michael Sata is a significant step in the implementation of national road tolling programme aimed at attaining financial sustainability in road infrastructure development in our country.
“President Sata was immensely passionate about the country’s transformation and improvement of its infrastructure. As a result of our unwavering commitment towards this transformation, tremendous strides have been recorded in the construction of toll plazas, since the introduction of the national road tolling programme in 2011 in the country,” he added.
The Michael Chilufya Sata Toll Plaza is along the Ndola Kitwe dual carriageway and is the sixth toll plaza to have been constructed in the country.
Are you kidding me ?? Zambia is wallowing in debt and all you can say is you have built non-current assets which won’t help you in your debt trap . Mr President your priorities have been misplaced or maybe you don’t know them , Zambians when voting crop out people without financial knowledge your President is a lawyer and knows nothing about viable cash generating assets . Honestly when do you expect your US$4.3 million Michael Chilufya Sata toll plaza in Ndola to break even ??
I appreciate the nice gesture for the former president and the infrastructures you are building but you are not helping anyone in the end. Check out what is really important and focus on it and not these useless things am seeing.
You’re right. Borrowed money is supposed to be used for investments in the productive sectors but which investor will risk his inestment in an inviroment that is lacking basic infrastructures? What the Govt is doing is a good starting point for massive invenvestments in all sectors of the economy that can result in improved capacity to sustain the loans. These project are visionary and focus on the future and there well meaning to those who don’t want to be just mere political critics whosee no good in what others are doing
We don’t know where we are going.
Charles Zica,your criticism does not offer any alternative.You are the only person not seeing what this country is witnessing.Visit Chingola and see the infrastructure dlopment agenda this government folwloing.Bapeleni breathing space n babombe ifyo balaile.
Lungu are you sure you know what you are doing in this country? Or may you are just boasting because you came from the poor family check my sound.
Ben shaft what are you saying mapolo yako chikala are you blind?
