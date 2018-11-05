State House says ZAFFICO Riots Have Xenophobic Connotations

State house says there are criminal elements inciting xenophobic attacks on the Chinese over the alleged sell of ZAFFICO will be prosecuted.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says the lies on the sale of ZAFFICO borders of criminality.

Addressing journalists to give an update on the two day stay of President Lungu on the Copperbelt, Chanda said the riots over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO are unfortunate.

He says government has no intentions of selling any parastatal and that the attacks on Chinese nationals should stop.