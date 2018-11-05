State House says ZAFFICO Riots Have Xenophobic Connotations

State house says there are criminal elements inciting xenophobic attacks on the Chinese over the alleged sell of ZAFFICO will be prosecuted.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says the lies on the sale of ZAFFICO borders of criminality.
Addressing journalists to give an update on the two day stay of President Lungu on the Copperbelt, Chanda said the riots over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO are unfortunate.
He says government has no intentions of selling any parastatal and that the attacks on Chinese nationals should stop.
5 Comments
Mwale
This government is misleading as zambian ,chines people are very free in your country like they helped as to fight for independence lungu should step down
Tito
When you have been given the instruments of power by the people’s choice you must not use it for infringing people’s rights one thing that the government should put into consideration is that governance is for a period now if you forget and think you will stay forever then a bad bacteria has invested in your syndrome at first people talked on the sale of ZNBC government refused but today they are saying no ZNBC HAS 40 CHINA HAS 60 secondly Zesco and KKI AIRPORT all these are a true reflection of a type of people leading us now it’s zaffico at last all Zambians so am alerting you all Zambians cerebrate the road construction taking place and tomorrow become slaves in your own country God bless you as you all think about so deeply
Tuli Bantu
Edger has no vision for this country so let him step down,
TOP G
This ka Jonathan mutawale must be deported to his country, Malawi. His fake leadership is very dirty…
Daniel Banda
Why are people panicking instead of waiting to see if it is true. I’m sure the reaction would be the same with same results. I’m sure those who have found themselves in the hands of the police some don’t have a reason to riot but to blindly follow and regretting missing the comfort of their peaceful home even in aporvert, your home is your home. Assuming this is truly political, then such a haste leader will be dangerous if he entered State House.