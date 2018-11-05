Sven Starts Mozambique Preps

Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck has commenced preparations for the November 17 Africa Cup of Nations crunch match against Mozambique, with 25 local players assembling in Lusaka.
Vandenbroeck led the 23 infield players through the paces this morning at the Futsal Arena with an interesting blend of call ups.
The technical bench led the lads through an intense physical session while the goalkeepers trained elsewhere under the watch of goalkeeper coach Stephen Mwansa.
Vandenbroeck will run the local players through the mill before naming his final squad at the end of the week when camp shifts to South Africa.
The foreign based players will join directly in South Africa where the team will be holed up before heading to Maputo for the Group K Africa Cup of Nations tie.
Some members of 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup winning side players have been included in the local camp among them Boyd Musonda, Shemmy Mayembe while current U20 campaigners in Francisco Mwepu and Benson Kolala have also been included signalling that the coach has his eye across all national teams.
FULL SQUAD
(GOALKEEPERS)
Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)
(DEFENDERS)
Shemmy Mayembe, Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (all Zesco) Alan Kamwanga, Benson Sakala (both Power Dynamos), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (both Buildcon), Adrian Chama (GBFC), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Lyson Thole (Kabwe Warriors),
(MIDFIELDERS)
Boyd Musonda (Zanaco), Henry Besa, George Chaloba (both National Assembly), Jackson Chirwa (GBFC), Clement Mundia (Kabwe Warriors), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Webster Muzazu (Forest Rangers), Lameck Silwaba (Buildcon), Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles), Benson Kolala (Nchanga Rangers)
(STRIKERS)
Phiri Joseph (Red Arrows), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United)
Francisco Mwepu (Kafue Celtic)
(Source: FAZ Media)
