Two Fuel Tankers Burn in Mpika

Two fuel tanker drivers escaped unhurt after their tankers blew up in flames along Great North Road in Mpika District, Muchinga Province.
The two Tanzanian fuel tankers belonging to Mount Meru Petroleum Company are believed to have been carrying 35 thousand litres of petrol each.
Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Chola Katanga said the incident happened around Chitulika area after one of the drivers allegedly sold fuel to a vendor.
“According to the information we have it is alleged that one of the drivers sold some fuel to vendors who were near a stove and in the process the fuel splashed on the ground and caught fire which spread to the truck. But because the trucks were parked close to each other they both caught fire,” he added.
Katanga said the both drivers are on the run and efforts to apprehend them have been instituted.
