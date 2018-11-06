Copperbelt International Airport to be Completed in 2020

AVIC International the contractor engaged on the construction of the Copperbelt International Airport says the grand project will be handed over to government in 2020.

Speaking when President Edgar Lungu toured construction works, Senior Consultant Lei Yingqi has asked the head of state to intervene and help in the release of funds to speed up works.

He further disclosed that three local contractors have been awarded contracts under sub-contracting while another two more are in the process of being engaged.

Lei revealed that works amounting to US $4.5 million will done by the local contractors by end of this year.

He further assured that the airport project will be completed by the end of 2020 and it will be handed over to government.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has assured AVIC International that he will engage EXIM Bank of China to ensure release of more funds to speed up works at the Copperbelt International Airport in Ndola.

President Lungu said he will engage the bank so that more money is released for the US $397 airport.

The Head of State directed that the 20% sub contracting policy be adhered to for the benefit of local contractors.