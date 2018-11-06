Hichilema Sparked ZAFFICO Riots-Mwakalombe

Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is responsible for the riots erupted in Kitwe on Monday.

Featuring on Hot FM Breakfast show, Mwakalombe said Hichilema’s remarks on Sun FM radio in Ndola that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese had incited the sawmill workers to riot.

He said that Hichilema was at the centre of another riot that around Chinese nationals.

“It is Mr Hichilema we are talking about, he went on Sun FM and said that ZAFFICO has been sold by the Chinese. We even have the recording, where he said these things,” Mwakalombe said.

Mwakalombe’s remarks solve the puzzle of Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda diplomatically skirting around the subject by only saying an opposition leader is responsible.

He said that government will engage management at ZAFFICO.

Mwakalombe allayed fears that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese clarifying that only shares had been floated to the public.

Hundred and twenty one people were arrested over the riots.