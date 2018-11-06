Hichilema Sparked ZAFFICO Riots-Mwakalombe

Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is responsible for the riots erupted in Kitwe on Monday.
Featuring on Hot FM Breakfast show, Mwakalombe said Hichilema’s remarks on Sun FM radio in Ndola that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese had incited the sawmill workers to riot.
He said that Hichilema was at the centre of another riot that around Chinese nationals.
“It is Mr Hichilema we are talking about, he went on Sun FM and said that ZAFFICO has been sold by the Chinese. We even have the recording, where he said these things,” Mwakalombe said.
Mwakalombe’s remarks solve the puzzle of Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda diplomatically skirting around the subject by only saying an opposition leader is responsible.
He said that government will engage management at ZAFFICO.
Mwakalombe allayed fears that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese clarifying that only shares had been floated to the public.
Hundred and twenty one people were arrested over the riots.
15 Comments
Kelvin D Mulanga
We need people to be answerable in the courts of law for any false ulterances. May be Hichilema has some truth if not he needs to be embarrassed in courts of law. There is too much beakering around in our country and it is time become accountable to their own statements they make.
KELVIN
Sir Mr Amos chanda tells us …is it true what mr HH says if not show us evidence that’s zaffico its not sold???……..secondly stop pointing fingers just find out the solutions on how u can save guide the public properties to avoid disinformations of public Oder…
Hammer
He who alleges must prove. Why do you ask Amos Chanda to produce evidence of not selling. How can he do that . But Hechi Hechi should produce the contract of sale as evidence of the sale.. otherwise using lies to bring unrest in the country is sad . But HH knows how people hate those who have sold state assets ( he is in a better position to know) and he wants ECL to be hated by “selling” state assets but this time it is all lies.
fix
Mr hh,owez fond of incitin pipo 2 riot,I wanda wat kind of a president u can b.back doors wil neva lid u 2 plot 1.bliv me u leadership comz frm God.
HGH
CommentSir Mr Amos chanda tells us …is it true what mr HH says if not show us evidence that’s zaffico its not sold???……..secondly stop pointing fingers just find out the solutions on how u can save guide the public properties to avoid disinformations of public Oder…
HH
fuck off Mwakalombe i have appetite for state house so whatever i do i don’t give it a fuck please leave me alone this is my programme state house is like sweet and honey kakakakakakakaka
scare crow
chikala HH you will dance to our tunes as PF cadres atase wayasana mabolo uzadya binzi kusogolo by the way do you still need that ka spray kumachende kikikikiki
Wakishale
What’s so special about HH that he can’t be arrested for the many lies he’s told about the sale of public assets and inciting public riots? NRDC, Wusakile Sec Sch. ZESCO, Land in Chonwe etc, UNZA riots & now ZAFFICO. Who rioted against him when he was part of evaluators & Seller’s of our most important assets like the mines during privatisation. Because he was a benefially, he saw it fit depite the massive loss of employment & lives due to privatisation. The president’s leniency on such politicians will soon land this country into big trouble. Let’s be careful with such politicians who just want power for themselves with no regard for the people.
Big pipe Aisha
What’s wrong with this guy kanshi ? He’s forgotten that he is the one who sold our mines. He should be the one to be sastigated not ifyo ifyabula ukulondoloka, elyo ninshi kanshi atukoselela ukufwaya ukututeka??? Ah natinkiwa naye mwe
leon
But is zesco sold if not why do Chinese have more than 60℅ share .Wake up you Zambians do you own investigations there is no smoke with out fire perhaps you are seeing mist ask the rioters too
Chewe
HH is a problem leader,coz I have never heard that HH has done this and this only riots and destroy what the government working. No wonder they ask u that Sonya epowabomba.so we need true campaign and let’s campaign in good way.
hybrids
THE PROBLEM IS ZAMBIA THOSE WHO KNOW THE TRUTH DOUBT THEMSELVES AND THISE WHO KNOW NOTHING THINK THEY KNOW IT ALL ,COUNTRY MEN ONLY GOD KNOWS ALL AND ALL WILL BE PUT TO LIGHT ON JUDGEMENT DAY THIS COULD BE AFTER 2021
Hakainakila humwine
I wonder y some people vote for this monster.
Big pipe
This Armageddon man is determined to have his prophecies of doom to come to pass
Trevor Pambwe
Amwakalombe naimwe munagulisa kudala story izibika.kudekudekudekude