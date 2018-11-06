MoH Launches Surge HIV Program in Chipata

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has made tremendous efforts towards the fight against HIV/AIDS.

And US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote says his country through PEPFAR remains a stronger supporter of Zambia’s fight against HIV.

Launching the Eastern Province HIV Epidemic Control Surge at Mpezeni Park Square on Monday, Dr Chilufya said in the past 20 years the Zambia Population base HIV Impact assessment and the Zambia Demographic Health Survey showed the progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“We have seen a reduction in HIV/AIDS prevalence from 38 percent in the 1990s to 12.3 percent in 2016. Zambia’s HIV interventions have included ART treatment coupled with preventive interventions such as Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision, prevention of mother to child transmission and behavioral change activities,” he said.

Dr Chilufya said the declining HIV/AIDS prevalence and incidence depicts strides towards epidemic control.

And Ambassador Foote said the objective of the “Surge” is to motivate and focus efforts towards the common goal of reaching HIV epidemic control by 2020.

“I would like to commend the Zambian government, particularly the Ministry of Health for embracing the surge campaign. Together, we aim to identify 90 percent of the people living with HIV in the province,” he said.

Ambassador Foote said his government has contributed more than $3.5 billion over the last 15 year’s towards Zambia’s national HIV program.

The launch was preceded by a match past from Barclays Bank Square to Mpezeni Park Square in Kapata compound.

Chieftainess Mwanjabanthu, chief Madzimawe and chief Chanje’s representative Kumandakuitana Tonga attended the launch.