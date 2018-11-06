Newly Wed Kampamba Mulenga Back on the Grind

Newly wed Livestock Minister Kampamba Mulenga-Chewe was back on the grind barely a few weeks after her grand wedding with a tour of constituency projects.

The Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga-Chewe who tied the knot on 21st October, 2018 paid a surprise visit to residents of JVC in Kafue Ward to appreciate their challenges.

The Livestock and Fisheries Minister shed off her wedding gown for the more workmanlike jeans and centred her tour on health and education facilities in the area coupled with a poor road network.

Mulenga-Chewe gave hope to residents in the Kafue Ward that she has taken note of their sufferings and will engage various stakeholders to lessen the burden.

“I came to appreciate the challenges you are facing such as inadequate health facilities, education road infrastructure and other social economic related issues. As Area Member of Parliament, I remain committed to ensuring that our people are provided with these basic needs,” she stated.

She further added that while government alone will not manage to address all issues affecting citizens, other stakeholders will be engaged to help government meet the aspirations of its people.

“In achieving this, I shall work with various stakeholders in order to meet the aspirations of the people,” she added.