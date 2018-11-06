  1. Home
Police Arrest Male Disguised as Female Prostitute in Kitwe Nightclub

Police in Kitwe are holding an 18 year old boy who was arrested on Friday for allegedly pretending to be a female at one of the night clubs.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said police were alerted by a man who had picked the suspect with a view of sleeping with her as he dressed like a female with makeup and a wig.

It is alleged that the suspect whose names has been withheld was patronizing one of the night clubs in Kitwe with a view of attracting a financially sound man while dressed like a woman.

However, the suspect had achieved the target after one man approached him for quick business which later turned otherwise.

Katanga said in shame, the man could however not disclose his identity but helped police to nab the 18 year boy.

“Yes we have apprehended a boy aged 18 who was pretending as if he is a lady and wearing a dress, a wig, bra, artificial hips and lipstick to mislead patrons,” Katanga said.

She added that the said man had picked the boy but later realised it was not a woman before he raised alarm.

The suspect is currently in police custody

22 Comments

  1. Majoni Tyson

    Deal with him, he is a criminal.

    Reply

  2. Maclea

    Paipa paanooo

    Reply

  3. KYATAMA BINGI

    Comment: Even Dorica Ndaifulila aka Bob Mukosha must be arrested if you dont want to release that boy. Why only arrest a boy and leave Dorica free Mandela?

    Reply

  4. Eustace

    Sell him to Chinese.

    Reply

  5. PM

    IT IS A TABOO

    Reply

  6. Martin

    Mmmmm ba kitwe mwashupa sana mu 2018

    Reply

  7. The Oracle of God

    Now this the extent were our country need Prayer and Fasting because what is happening now, is so pathetic
    From January until now we have been witnessing different news. Anyway i think the 18th October Prayer and Fasting has to be extended to 18th December. It is too much.

    Reply

  8. Marker

    It’s a good lesson to those who are promiscuous.if you went for beer why going for women?its not all that glitters is gold.what case has the boy committed which the other complainant want to be addressed? They are all sinners.

    Reply

  9. Chadiza manje chagumba farm mathews

    Bemba’s ………aweh sure……my question is that, ‘ is prostitution allowed in Zambia?’if no….then arrest both

    Reply

  10. Uncle Dizzy

    Poverty? Big lessons to (skirts Chasseur )Both must be arrested.

    Reply

  11. Mr southern

    Now it’s very clear that the Bemba people are destroying this country, I was following Mr dundumwenze’s comments against the Bemba people, now it’s very clear anyone knows that any stupid story comes from bemba side.

    Reply

  12. Musonda

    Chachilamo zoona

    Reply

  13. angela

    Even the complainant must be arrested, coz he wanted to commit chigololo.sembe enzeli mukazi sembe chinachitika chigololo.that’s a sin.

    Reply

  14. intonsh

    Kikikikiiki elo lwanya!!!!,

    Reply

  15. KAMBWILI

    iye so this ka boy tricked me i was so drunk with tujilijili and he gave me his anus and i thought it was a nyini and in the morning i paid k300 iye imwe bantu ahhh

    Reply

  16. hantobolo

    Chi southern ulishilu are the names mentioned there for u to say that about bembas then the man who wanted to fuck z small boy is Tonga kaili u are used to fuck cows chi swine give respect to bembas wha will Zambia be without bembas

    Reply

  17. jazzy

    Mr Souther if you have sperms in your brain stop talking you stupid tonga

    Reply

  18. Barotseland

    I really conquer with statement Mr. Southern it seems they are troublems in a society

    Reply

    Reply

  20. Big pipe Aisha

    Iwe stupid, don’t talk about the might tribe bemba, copper belt is lamba land, wapelele mu grade shani?

    Reply

  21. Trevor Pambwe

    Kukonda kugona opepuka

    Reply

  22. S.K

    no jobs for youths

    Reply

