Police Arrest Male Disguised as Female Prostitute in Kitwe Nightclub

Police in Kitwe are holding an 18 year old boy who was arrested on Friday for allegedly pretending to be a female at one of the night clubs.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said police were alerted by a man who had picked the suspect with a view of sleeping with her as he dressed like a female with makeup and a wig.
It is alleged that the suspect whose names has been withheld was patronizing one of the night clubs in Kitwe with a view of attracting a financially sound man while dressed like a woman.
However, the suspect had achieved the target after one man approached him for quick business which later turned otherwise.
Katanga said in shame, the man could however not disclose his identity but helped police to nab the 18 year boy.
“Yes we have apprehended a boy aged 18 who was pretending as if he is a lady and wearing a dress, a wig, bra, artificial hips and lipstick to mislead patrons,” Katanga said.
She added that the said man had picked the boy but later realised it was not a woman before he raised alarm.
The suspect is currently in police custody
22 Comments
Majoni Tyson
Deal with him, he is a criminal.
Maclea
Paipa paanooo
KYATAMA BINGI
Comment: Even Dorica Ndaifulila aka Bob Mukosha must be arrested if you dont want to release that boy. Why only arrest a boy and leave Dorica free Mandela?
Eustace
Sell him to Chinese.
PM
IT IS A TABOO
Martin
Mmmmm ba kitwe mwashupa sana mu 2018
The Oracle of God
Now this the extent were our country need Prayer and Fasting because what is happening now, is so pathetic
From January until now we have been witnessing different news. Anyway i think the 18th October Prayer and Fasting has to be extended to 18th December. It is too much.
Marker
It’s a good lesson to those who are promiscuous.if you went for beer why going for women?its not all that glitters is gold.what case has the boy committed which the other complainant want to be addressed? They are all sinners.
Chadiza manje chagumba farm mathews
Bemba’s ………aweh sure……my question is that, ‘ is prostitution allowed in Zambia?’if no….then arrest both
Uncle Dizzy
Poverty? Big lessons to (skirts Chasseur )Both must be arrested.
Mr southern
Now it’s very clear that the Bemba people are destroying this country, I was following Mr dundumwenze’s comments against the Bemba people, now it’s very clear anyone knows that any stupid story comes from bemba side.
Musonda
Chachilamo zoona
angela
Even the complainant must be arrested, coz he wanted to commit chigololo.sembe enzeli mukazi sembe chinachitika chigololo.that’s a sin.
intonsh
Kikikikiiki elo lwanya!!!!,
KAMBWILI
iye so this ka boy tricked me i was so drunk with tujilijili and he gave me his anus and i thought it was a nyini and in the morning i paid k300 iye imwe bantu ahhh
hantobolo
Chi southern ulishilu are the names mentioned there for u to say that about bembas then the man who wanted to fuck z small boy is Tonga kaili u are used to fuck cows chi swine give respect to bembas wha will Zambia be without bembas
jazzy
Mr Souther if you have sperms in your brain stop talking you stupid tonga
Barotseland
I really conquer with statement Mr. Southern it seems they are troublems in a society
Barotseland
I really conquer with your statement Mr. Southern it seems they are troublems in a society
Big pipe Aisha
Iwe stupid, don’t talk about the might tribe bemba, copper belt is lamba land, wapelele mu grade shani?
Trevor Pambwe
Kukonda kugona opepuka
S.K
no jobs for youths