Pres. Lungu Fires Mutati

President Edgar Lungu has fired Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati.

Mutati has since been replaced by Lunte Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya.

Mutati was removed from the powerful Finance portfolio in February this year.

He is still entangled in leadership wrangles over the MMD that has two factions with another headed by Nevers Mumba.

President Lungu has also revoked Mutati’s nomination to parlaiment.

 

20 Comments

  1. WILLIAMS

    Lungu Has Now Regreted That Mutati Came To Milk Government Funds & Destroy Pf.Learn When Appointng Stupit.

  2. Andre phiri

    That’s a good move lungu

  3. MUTATI

    Vima Zambians problem kushishita this is a gimmick we have teamed up myself, RB, ECL its a tactic bane if we form next government as MMD we will not prosecute ba koswe open your eyes you fools kakakakakakakakakaka

  4. The pastor

    I knew this would happen.politics of cardds is what is working in zambia.Those of u who jump from one party to another,be careful.

  5. PM

    Too bad, the truth shal be known.

  6. IG

    FUCK YOU MUTATI YOU ARE FUNDING OPPOSITION FUCK YOU UZASHARING CAGE NA HH KAKAKAKAKAKAKA

  7. central power

    Prophetic statement………..thau shall never serve two masters.kkkkkkkk mutati why….

  8. mercutio

    Ba lulu ndeloleshafye lets wait & see.

  9. Proud Geor

    What led him to be fired? Lungu explain to me

  10. hanene

    Too bad for Felix. What I have known about Mr mutati is that he is a very hard working man who has always left a good impression where ever he has worked. The president has powers to appoint and disappoint. As reasons for dismissal has not been given forth, we will looking forward as to how the mighty Mutati has fallen from grace . Mr Mutati you have learnt a lesson in a bitter way. You have seriously weakened the party where you have weakly led. This is not the end for there is a way out. If you lose presidency of the mmd to Dr Mumba, do not be a rolling stone for you would not gather any Moss

  11. Drugsquard

    My Presido, it is now time to cleanse our mighty PF party by removing all throw-ins from MMD. They helped us to ascend to the top and they have since expired. I will not be surprised if this other boot licker goes the same way.

  12. Nevers Sekwila Mumba

    THANKS BAKATEKA,
    LET THAT BLULLY IDIOT COME AND FACE THE BATTLE WITH ME OVER MMD PRESIDENCE

  13. hantobolo

    Kikikiki zambian politics ndeloleshafwe

  14. Pacifist

    Hav u seen now ati ni alliance na MMD making alliance blindly bwafyest anyway good move Mr President kabili u want to get rid of all MMD members fom yo cabinet.
    Its fine thumb up sir ba chosemo boonse ma MMD ministers..lungu has now started havin utuntu kaaa Data ni life sir umuntu kukwata utuntu, now that u hav started ukukwata data better uupitilize…

  15. Kas win

    Iz this the end of Democracy or capability of the President to chose the right people to Governmental offices,or maybe itx of Edgar’s New Era.
    Zambia siyako tell us what exactly happened concerning this disturbing news or whatever u call it.

  16. Brian Mujuku

    Too bad ba mutati

  17. Tombolilo

    Too much corruption

  18. Brian Mujuku

    It’s how life goes, today you are up tomorrow you fall but life continues,everything has got it’s own time under the sun,only life in Christ is permanent

  19. Placidas Mukonde

    It’s how life goes, today you are up tomorrow you fall but life continues,everything has got it’s own time under the sun,only life in Christ is permanent

  20. One nice lady

    I feel bad for this comrade,Mr mutati,finally you are out of the game.you seemed to be performing but what has happened now.

