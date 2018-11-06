Pres. Lungu Fires Mutati

President Edgar Lungu has fired Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati.

Mutati has since been replaced by Lunte Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya.

Mutati was removed from the powerful Finance portfolio in February this year.

He is still entangled in leadership wrangles over the MMD that has two factions with another headed by Nevers Mumba.

President Lungu has also revoked Mutati’s nomination to parlaiment.