Pres. Lungu Fires Mutati

President Edgar Lungu has fired Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati.
Mutati has since been replaced by Lunte Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya.
Mutati was removed from the powerful Finance portfolio in February this year.
He is still entangled in leadership wrangles over the MMD that has two factions with another headed by Nevers Mumba.
President Lungu has also revoked Mutati’s nomination to parlaiment.
WILLIAMS
Lungu Has Now Regreted That Mutati Came To Milk Government Funds & Destroy Pf.Learn When Appointng Stupit.
Andre phiri
That’s a good move lungu
MUTATI
Vima Zambians problem kushishita this is a gimmick we have teamed up myself, RB, ECL its a tactic bane if we form next government as MMD we will not prosecute ba koswe open your eyes you fools kakakakakakakakakaka
The pastor
I knew this would happen.politics of cardds is what is working in zambia.Those of u who jump from one party to another,be careful.
PM
Too bad, the truth shal be known.
IG
FUCK YOU MUTATI YOU ARE FUNDING OPPOSITION FUCK YOU UZASHARING CAGE NA HH KAKAKAKAKAKAKA
central power
Prophetic statement………..thau shall never serve two masters.kkkkkkkk mutati why….
mercutio
Ba lulu ndeloleshafye lets wait & see.
Proud Geor
What led him to be fired? Lungu explain to me
hanene
Too bad for Felix. What I have known about Mr mutati is that he is a very hard working man who has always left a good impression where ever he has worked. The president has powers to appoint and disappoint. As reasons for dismissal has not been given forth, we will looking forward as to how the mighty Mutati has fallen from grace . Mr Mutati you have learnt a lesson in a bitter way. You have seriously weakened the party where you have weakly led. This is not the end for there is a way out. If you lose presidency of the mmd to Dr Mumba, do not be a rolling stone for you would not gather any Moss
Drugsquard
My Presido, it is now time to cleanse our mighty PF party by removing all throw-ins from MMD. They helped us to ascend to the top and they have since expired. I will not be surprised if this other boot licker goes the same way.
Nevers Sekwila Mumba
THANKS BAKATEKA,
LET THAT BLULLY IDIOT COME AND FACE THE BATTLE WITH ME OVER MMD PRESIDENCE
hantobolo
Kikikiki zambian politics ndeloleshafwe
Pacifist
Hav u seen now ati ni alliance na MMD making alliance blindly bwafyest anyway good move Mr President kabili u want to get rid of all MMD members fom yo cabinet.
Its fine thumb up sir ba chosemo boonse ma MMD ministers..lungu has now started havin utuntu kaaa Data ni life sir umuntu kukwata utuntu, now that u hav started ukukwata data better uupitilize…
Kas win
Iz this the end of Democracy or capability of the President to chose the right people to Governmental offices,or maybe itx of Edgar’s New Era.
Zambia siyako tell us what exactly happened concerning this disturbing news or whatever u call it.
Brian Mujuku
Too bad ba mutati
Tombolilo
Too much corruption
Brian Mujuku
It’s how life goes, today you are up tomorrow you fall but life continues,everything has got it’s own time under the sun,only life in Christ is permanent
Placidas Mukonde
It’s how life goes, today you are up tomorrow you fall but life continues,everything has got it’s own time under the sun,only life in Christ is permanent
One nice lady
I feel bad for this comrade,Mr mutati,finally you are out of the game.you seemed to be performing but what has happened now.