Shepolopolo Final AFCON Team Named

Zambia Women National Team coach Bruce Mwape has named his final 21-member squad for the 2018 Africa Women Championship (AWC).

During a media briefing at Football House, Mwape said the team would head to Ivory Coast on Thursday where they will acclimatize with some practice matches.

The highly rated Barbara Banda will team up with her colleagues in Abidjan before heading to Accra for the tournament.

Zambia is in Group B alongside Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

The tournament kicks off on November 17 to December 1.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Chiko Nkhoma (Red Arrows)

(DEFENDERS)

Lushomo Mweemba (Nwazi), Anita Mulenga (Green Buffaloes) Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Martha Tembo (Green Buffaloes), Jacqueline Nkole (Indeni), Agness Musase (Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (Zesco), Grace Zulu (Indeni)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Mary Mwakapila, Ireene Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Judith Zulu (Green Buffaloes), Hellen N. Chanda (Red Arrows), Avell Chitundu (Zesco)

(STRIKERS)

Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Lubandji Ochumba Oseke (Nkwazi), Racheal Kundanaji (Indeni), Barbara Banda (EDF Logroño, Spain)

(FAZ Facebook Page)