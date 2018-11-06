  1. Home
Shepolopolo Final AFCON Team Named

|

Zambia Women National Team coach Bruce Mwape has named his final 21-member squad for the 2018 Africa Women Championship (AWC).

During a media briefing at Football House, Mwape said the team would head to Ivory Coast on Thursday where they will acclimatize with some practice matches.

The highly rated Barbara Banda will team up with her colleagues in Abidjan before heading to Accra for the tournament.

Zambia is in Group B alongside Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

The tournament kicks off on November 17 to December 1.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Chiko Nkhoma (Red Arrows)

(DEFENDERS)

Lushomo Mweemba (Nwazi), Anita Mulenga (Green Buffaloes) Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Martha Tembo (Green Buffaloes), Jacqueline Nkole (Indeni), Agness Musase (Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (Zesco), Grace Zulu (Indeni)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Mary Mwakapila, Ireene Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Judith Zulu (Green Buffaloes), Hellen N. Chanda (Red Arrows), Avell Chitundu (Zesco)

(STRIKERS)

Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Lubandji Ochumba Oseke (Nkwazi), Racheal Kundanaji (Indeni), Barbara Banda (EDF Logroño, Spain)

 

(FAZ Facebook Page)

7 Comments

  1. Simpito Mukandwa

    Gooo Zambia we are behind you

    Reply

  2. Donald SAKALA

    We are here to see ur advancement

    Reply

  3. Barotseland

    Share waste of Government money instead of feeding the poorest people in shangombo where there s no tarred roads and electricity

    Reply

  4. M.E

    Go go Zambia go we are behind you our ladys

    Reply

  5. TOP G

    Forward Zambia…

    Reply

  6. Hastings

    go Zambia

    Reply

  7. Brian Mujuku

    Go shepolopolo we are behind you and wish you all the best, don’t forget bola nalesa OK!

    Reply

