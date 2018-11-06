UNZA Riot Victim Back Home after Specialist Treatment

Pretoria- Tuesday 6th November 2018

A second year University of Zambia student that was evacuated to South Africa for specialist medical treatment has returned home and transferred to a local hospital.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba has confirmed the development.

Mwamba stated that Everett Chongo is back in Zambia after successfully undergoing various operations on her legs which included a spine operation.

He said Everett Chongo will remain in hospital and will recuperate from Zambia.

He said she has been transferred to the Lusaka Orthopedic Hospital.

Everett was on 10th October 2018 evacuated by air ambulance to South Africa following the injury she sustained after a riot at the University of Zambia.

Everett fearing for her life, jumped from the second floor of October Hostel following a fire that broke out in the hostel.